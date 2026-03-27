THE ADVENTURES OF ALVIN SPUTNIK: DEEP SEA EXPLORER is Coming to the Aronoff Center

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The one-man micro-epic puppet show, The Adventures of Alvin Sputnik: Deep Sea Explorer, which melds technology and multimedia into a touching story of enduring love and the end of the world, makes its Cincinnati debut at the Aronoff Center's Fifth Third Bank Theater on Friday, May 1, 2026 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, May 2 at 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM.

Created by Tim Watts, The Adventures of Alvin Sputnik: Deep Sea Explorer employs a unique blend of puppetry, live and recorded music, and animation, the show presents an exploration of the next and oldest frontier: the deep blue sea.

The seas have risen, billions have died, and those who are left live on farms atop skyscrapers, atop mountains. The scientists have tried everything. Floating islands sank, space probes found nothing, and effort to refreeze the icecaps failed. Now, science and humanity are turning to the oceans themselves. A last-ditch effort to save the human race requires journeying down through the mysterious depths of the deep blue sea to find a new place for us to live.

Alvin Sputnik, who has just lost his wife, accepts this perilous mission so that he may follow her soul down to the underworld to be together once more.

This one-man show is a unique and charming performance that is emotional, uplifting, touching, and funny – a heart-warming and beautiful experience that's a remarkable pocket masterpiece of invention, staging, and performance.