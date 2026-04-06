360 ALLSTARS is Coming to Aronoff Center – Procter & Gamble Hall

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An urban circus of BMX, basketball, breakdancing, acrobatics, drumming and more, the international 360 ALLSTARS will make its Tri-state premiere at the Aronoff Center’s Procter & Gamble Hall on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 7:30 PM as part of its 10-year anniversary World Tour.

Tickets are on sale now online, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. Group discount tickets for 10 or more are available by calling (513) 977-4155.

A phenomenal physical performance exploring all forms of rotation, 360 ALLSTARS connects the street with the elite to deliver a supercharged urban circus. Boasting a cast of World Champion and World Record-holding artists and athletes, 360 ALLSTARS is a fusion of the extraordinary artistry that emerges from street culture. The show also features a live soundtrack delivered by award-winning musicians, coupled with video projections.