TCT's CASPER THE FRIENDLY MUSICAL Celebrates With Candy and Costumes This Weekend

When The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's world-premiere adaptation of CASPER THE FRIENDLY MUSICAL flies into the Taft Theatre, patrons will get to celebrate the ghostly season a little bit early.

Children (and adults) are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes, and international confectionery company, Perfetti Van Melle, will provide their signature, locally-made AirHeads for everyone after the show.

The celebration, October 12-October 21, 2019, kicks off TCT's 100th birthday season.

Perfetti Van Melle is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of confectionery and chewing gum. They create innovative products and brands that are enjoyed in more than 150 countries.

Also, this weekend, performances of CASPER THE FRIENDLY MUSICAL coincide with BLINK, one of the largest light, art and projection mapping events in the nation. Returning October 10-13, 2019, this free four-day event takes place in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, spanning more than 30 city blocks and crossing the historic John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge over the Ohio River. BLINK will turn the region into an outdoor art museum with large-scale projection mapping installations, murals, and immersive art. Hours run from 7pm-11pm each night.

"Coming downtown to see BLINK?" asks Kim Kern, Managing Director and CEO. "We encourage you to add CASPER to your family's itinerary and create family memories together. CASPER is the perfect complement to BLINK as our production literally lights up -- the ghosts and the show's set are going to glow!"

A buy-one-get-one ticket offer will be available tomorrow (Friday) at 10 AM through Sunday for all public performances of CASPER. Patrons can select ANY seat and get one for free! Use the code CBOGO to redeem the offer via www.ticketmaster.com, or at the TCT Red Bank Ticket Office on Friday from 10-4 PM, or the Taft Theatre Box Office one hour before performances this Saturday and Sunday only.

*Offer valid October 11-13, 2019. Valid on tickets in all Price Levels except Price Level 5 -- $10 seats; fees apply; other restrictions may apply; may not be combined with other offers; not valid on previously-purchased tickets.

Everyone's favorite friendly ghost, and his hilarious uncles, have embarked on the biggest Halloween adventure of their... after-lives. Filled with songs that will get you in the spirit, CASPER THE FRIENDLY MUSICAL is spooktacular fun for the whole family! Ideal for ages 4 and up.

Book and lyrics by Stephen Cole. Music by Matthew Martin Ward. Adapted by TCT and Roderick Justice. By special arrangement with Universal Theatrical Group. Directed by Roderick Justice. Choreographed by Eric Byrd.

All of The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's Broadway-style MainStage productions, including CASPER THE FRIENDLY MUSICAL, are performed in the historic Taft Theatre, 5th and Sycamore Streets in Downtown Cincinnati. Visit www.ticketmaster.com for tickets, or visit the TCT Box Office at 4015 Red Bank Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227, Mondays/Wednesdays/Fridays from 10 AM to 4 PM and Tuesdays/Thursdays from 10 AM to 7 PM to purchase tickets in person with reduced fees. Tickets start at just $10.

Public subscriptions for the entire 2019-2020 season available now at www.thechildrenstheatre.com.





