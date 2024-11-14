TCT Receives Second $500,000 Gift from the Farmer Family Foundation for the Emery Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati has announced a second, transformative gift of $500,000 from the Farmer Family Foundation to benefit TCT’s campaign to revitalize Cincinnati’s historic Emery Theater and make it the company’s permanent MainStage home. This contribution from the Farmer Family Foundation brings TCT significantly closer to fully funding this ambitious $51.5 million dollar project, A Crown for the Queen City, which aims to provide a world-class, family-focused performing arts space for generations to come, and ensure the company’s future as a premiere arts organization. The remaining amount to raise is $3,250,000.

TCT President & CEO Kim Kern expressed gratitude for the Foundation’s continued commitment: “The Farmer Family Foundation’s generous support is instrumental in bringing our vision for TCT at the Emery to life. Their belief in this project reflects a shared dedication to enhancing our community’s cultural fabric, and we are immensely grateful for their enduring partnership in building a venue that will create lifelong memories for young audiences and families.”

TCT’s renovation of the storied Emery Theater includes modern upgrades to create a state-of-the-art performance space while preserving the historic charm of the venue. Campaign Co-Chair Allison Kropp emphasized the impact of the Farmer Family Foundation's latest contribution: “With this gift, we are within reach of a landmark cultural center designed with families in mind. We hope this inspires others to join us in realizing this dream for Cincinnati’s youth and families.”

The Farmer Family Foundation, known for its deep-rooted commitment to enriching the lives of local families, has a long-standing history of supporting impactful community projects in Cincinnati. Their focus on education, health, and youth aligns seamlessly with TCT’s vision to create accessible arts programming for all.

As the oldest professional children’s theatre in the United States, The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati has inspired, entertained, and educated young audiences for over 100 years. With the renovation of the Emery Theater, TCT seeks to elevate its programming and expand its reach, offering a vibrant gathering place where young people can experience the transformative power of the arts.

What TCT imagines is not simply a restoration but a reinvention of the theater into a modern and memorable venue equipped with the latest technology that both inspires and teaches. TCT's plans to incorporate the most modern technology, a turntable stage lift, an automated fly system, a 40'x 60'video wall, and projection mapping will provide an immersive audience experience and overcome backstage and wing space limitations.

With The Emery as its home, TCT will unlock its potential to inspire diverse audiences with original works and even more innovative programming. TCT will also expand programming for younger children (theatre for the very young) and teenagers, with work considered a revenue risk in its current rented space.

After the completion of fundraising and construction, The Children's Theatre will open the Emery in Fall 2025, as planned, with its 2025-2026 MainStage season.

