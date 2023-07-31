TCT Cincinnati Receives Anonymous $1.5 Million Gift Plus Ludacris Gives An Additional $50K

A gift of $1.5 million from an anonymous donor has powered The Children's Theater of Cincinnati (TCT) to the $30 million milestone in its A Crown for the Queen City campaign to ensure its future as a premiere arts organization in the region and expand its innovative programming.

TCT launched its $48 million fundraising campaign to reimagine and restore the landmark Emery Theater as its permanent MainStage home and create a state-of-the-art venue unlike any in the region. Campaign chair Allison Kropp expressed her excitement and appreciation for this significant contribution to that effort.

"It is remarkable that a gift of this magnitude is fueling the home stretch of this campaign,” Kropp said. “We are so grateful for the generosity of all of those who have supported this project. You are helping us make history!"

The effort received an added $50,000 boost this month from actor, hip-hop legend, and entrepreneur Chris “Ludacris” Bridges. Bridges is a client of nationally recognized entertainment attorney Darrell D. Miller, who is a former TCT Board Member and current Emery Theater Campaign Cabinet member. Bridges announced his pledge of support on Thursday, July 20 from the stage of a sold-out show with Ashanti and Flo Rida at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati.

"I'm drawn to the Children's Theatre's project in Cincinnati because of the plans to develop new works that hit on the topics that matter to kids today,” Bridges said. “The Emery project signals an incredible opportunity for more children to access the arts and see themselves in what happens on stage. As a father of four daughters and a philanthropist who's constantly investing in the next generation, I'm honored to be a part of this."

Miller, who is Founding Chair of the Entertainment & Sports Law Department and Los Angeles Office Managing Partner at the national law firm of Fox Rothschild LLP, served on the TCT Board of Directors from 1996 to 2010.

"I will always cherish being on the Board of The Children's Theatre during this period of rapid growth that brought life-changing, professional theatrical productions to a diverse community of young audiences,” Miller said. “It was a transformative experience in my life that formed my commitment to never stop giving back to my hometown Cincinnati community. I am grateful for Chris's generous support for this worthy cause that is so close to my heart."

With The Emery as its home, TCT will unlock its potential to inspire diverse audiences with original works and even more innovative programming. TCT will also expand programming for younger children (theatre for the very young) and teenagers, with works considered a revenue risk in its current rented space.

What TCT imagines is not simply a restoration but a reinvention of the theater into a modern and memorable venue equipped with the latest technology that both inspires and teaches. TCT's plans to incorporate the most modern technology, a stage lift, an automated fly system, a 40' x 60' video wall, and projection mapping will provide an immersive audience experience and overcome backstage and wing space limitations.

TCT envisions a space that belongs to the community. Bringing TCT to The Emery ensures Cincinnati's premiere children's theatre can continue to provide arts access, education, and foundational well-being to the families and students of our region and across the Midwest for generations to come. This effort will revitalize a treasured cultural asset, provide a permanent home for children's theatre in Cincinnati's vibrant urban core, and put Cincinnati on the map as a family theatrical destination.

After the completion of fundraising and construction, The Children's Theatre plans to open the Emery in Fall 2025 with its 2025-2026 MainStage season.

