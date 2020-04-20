TCT Celebrates A QUARANTINE CHRISTMAS This Week!

Last month, in response to COVID-19 and school closures, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) launched TCT EVERYWHERE -- an online resource for parents, teachers and students featuring crafts, acting and vocal exercises and contests from the professional artistic staff of TCT Academy; along with study guides, podcasts, videos of past productions, and more.

Put a little pep in your peppermint! Banish those Co-ho-ho-vid-19 blues! Celebrate with The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati a little early -- well, 8 months to be exact! All this week, TCT is celebrating the holidays with A QUARANTINE CHRISTMAS culminating this Saturday, April 25 at 5 PM EST with an official Facebook Watch Party and the streaming premiere of TCT's 2018 production Santa Claus: THE MUSICAL, featuring Local 12's Bob Herzog!

Check TCT's Facebook event page every day this week for fun holiday-themed activities and the official premiere of the Santa Claus: THE MUSICAL!

The week's schedule includes:

Monday, April 20:

TCT's "Nailed It" Photo Challenge

Let's see your best rendition of a photo for our #NailedIt Photo Challenge! Match the actors in the photo (facial expression, movement, etc.) take a picture, then drop it in the comments section on Facebook and we'll choose a winner on Sunday 5/3. Be creative! Winner will receive a $25 Amazon Gift Card! Have fun!

Tuesday, April 21:

Arts & Crafts Tuesday

TCT Education Director, Angelo Cerniglia, will take you on a do-it-yourself, arts and crafts home adventure -- which involves making a snowflake ornament -- a great souvenir to hang on your tree this December.

Wednesday, April 22

Caroling with Miss Natalie

TCT Academy Manager and local theatre powerhouse, Miss Natalie Bird, will guide you and your family on how to sing a holiday hit. You'll definitely end up on the Nice list!

Thursday, April 23

Dancing with My Elf

Santa Claus: THE MUSICAL choreographer and CCM Musical Theatre faculty member, Katie Johannigman, teaches you a number from the show so you can dance along at the premiere!

Friday, April 24

Elf Yourself!

TCT's Education Manager, Maddie Burgoon, featured as Punchy the Elf in Santa Claus: THE MUSICAL, will give you a step-by-step elf makeup tutorial and share how to look your holiday best!

Saturday, April 25

Santa Claus: THE MUSICAL Premiere

Grab a cup of cocoa and gather round when TCT brings the 2018 holiday hit to a screen near you for the first time! Local 12's Bob Herzog will take questions after the show! Don't have Facebook? No worries! You can still enjoy the production ﻿by visiting our website on April 25 at 5 PM

After 1,000 years of faithful service, Santa Claus has decided to retire. But not all the elves in Santa's Workshop are too thrilled about his chosen replacement. With the help of his tech-savvy daughter, Beatrice, website designer Nick is in for the adventure of his life as he prepares to take over the reins to Santa's sleigh...before the next Christmas!

Santa Claus: THE MUSICAL is jam-packed with a sleigh-full of fun as well as energetic and original Christmas music. Book by Noah Putterman. Music & Lyrics by David Christensen & Luke Holloway. Directed by Eric Byrd, TCT's Associate Artistic Director. The show features Local 12's Bob Herzog as Nick, Santa's chosen replacement. Originally performed December 2018 at the Taft Theatre.

A huge thank you to IATSE Local 5, The PPS Group and writers Noah Putterman, David Christensen and Luke Holloway for making this online streaming option possible.

The streaming event is being cohosted by Local 12, Cincinnati Parent and Gold Star Chili.

Additionally, on TCT EVERYWHERE you can still view TCT's productions of CASPER THE FRIENDLY MUSICAL, SLEEPING BEAUTY and SUFFRAGETTES: WITH LIBERTY AND VOTING FOR ALL.





Related Articles Shows View More Cincinnati Stories

More Hot Stories For You