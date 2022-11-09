TCT Brings RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR. To The Taft Theatre

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 22-23 MainStage Season continues with RUDOLPH tHE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR. at the Taft Theatre December 10-19, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at https://thechildrenstheatre.com/shows/rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer-jr/.

The holiday classic soars off the screen in this 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Filled with holiday hits like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "A Holly Jolly Christmas," RUDOLPH tHE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR. features all your favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph. It's an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.

Because of his shiny nose, Rudolph doesn't feel like he belongs in Christmastown and sets off to find a place that accepts him. Along his journey, he encounters fellow misfits, only to realize that home is where he has belonged the whole time. When a storm threatens to keep Santa's sleigh from taking flight, it's up to Rudolph to save Christmas!

For TCT's 22-23 MainStage shows at the Taft Theatre, currently there are not any restrictions for entry. Masks are welcome, but not required. Safety is always our highest priority, and we hope you'll treat each other with kindness and respect throughout your theatrical journey with us.

Music and Lyrics by Johnny Marks. Script Adaptation by Robert Penola. Arrangements by Timothy Splain. Orchestrations by William C. White. Based on the animated television special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" adapted from the story by Robert L. May and the song by Johnny Marks. Developed by Character Arts Creations, LLC.

Stage Direction and Scenic Design by Nate Bertone. Choreographed by Diane Lala. Mark Femia, Music Director. Jeff Shearer, TCT Resident Costume Designer. Matthew Benjamin, Lighting Designer. Dani Lobello, Director of Production.

Ideal for ages 4+. This production runs 60 minutes without an intermission.