Society for the Preservation of Music Hall Presents Silent Movies Made Musical

The Society for the Preservation of Music Hall (SPMH) announces the return of its popular Silent Film Concert Series with 130 Years of Chaplin: Silent Movies Made Musical with the Mighty Wurlitzer at Cincinnati's Music HallBallroom on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM and 7:00 PM. This popular Spring organ concert is the perfect Thursday Throwback for the entire family!

Tickets are on sale now at www.CincinnatiArts.org, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center and Music Hall Ticket Offices. For groups of ten or more, call (513) 977-4157.

There's nothing quite like the unique sound of the Albee Theater's Mighty Wurlitzer − an orchestra and more all in one organ! 130 Years of Chaplin: Silent Movies Made Musical with the Mighty Wurlitzer will feature acclaimed theater organist Clark Wilson and will be emceed by Cincinnati Ballet Music Director, Carmon DeLeone. Wilson will bring Charlie Chaplin and Jackie Coogan to life in The Kid, widely considered one of the greatest films of the silent film era. Chaplin wrote, produced, directed, and starred in this 1921 comedy/drama, which has stood the test of time much like Cincinnati's beloved Cincinnati Music Hall and the Mighty Wurlitzer!





