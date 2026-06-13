Review: THE LION KING at the Aronoff Center

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Since it was first adapted for the stage and made its debut in 1997, Disney’s The Lion King has continued to stun audiences for decades with its innovative designs, lively music by Elton John and Tim Rice, and every cast member brave enough to embrace any of the roles in the musical to perform nightly. Director and designer Julie Taymor conceptualized and materialized a truly original vision, and it paid off. The classic 1994 film it’s based on remains a classic over 30 years later, and the stage musical is easily one of the most famous and popular of all time. After much anticipation, the national Broadway tour of The Lion King makes its grand return to the Aronoff Center after being last performed in Cincinnati, Ohio in early 2020.

Loosely based on the Shakespearean play Hamlet, The Lion King focuses on the story of Simba, who is in line to become king of the Pride Lands and take on the responsibility of being a leader for its inhabitants. But with a power-hungry, villainous uncle who is willing to do anything to secure the throne for himself, the path isn’t as easy as planned. Not only is The Lion King an incredible reimagining of this centuries-old play friendly to audiences of all ages and a big draw to kids in particular, but it retains the important themes of the dangers of dictatorship and fascism. And unlike in Hamlet where everything ends in tragedy, it has a satisfying conclusion where evil is defeated and nature is restored.

The Lion King has arguably one of the most exciting and iconic opening numbers in musical theatre history with “Circle of Life”. For both first-time viewers of the show and returning fans, the energy is electric as the larger-than-life animal puppets parade down the orchestra aisles and fill the stage. The song starts with Rafiki’s (Zama Magudulela) powerful a cappella note, growing to add orchestrations and a singing ensemble. The set and lighting visuals add even more, starting with a glowing sun rising from the ground. By the end of the scene where Simba is presented to his new community, the audience’s attention is locked in for the rest of the show.

The Lion King excellently shares its messaging on the importance of connecting with one’s ancestors and history, as well as valuing the cycling nature that keeps their environment thriving. Mufasa (brilliantly played by understudy Ben Toomer on the June 11th performance) is an integral part in communicating these ideas, and the character is one often looked up to as a strong role model and father figure.

One of the best additions to the musical is the touching song “He Lives in You”, which was written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina, and Jay Rifkin for the album Rhythm of the Pride Lands in 1995, an album inspired by the original film while further exploring and implementing the African roots in its music. The song is performed in Act 2 by Rafiki in her pursuit to get Simba to spiritually reconnect with his father and remember his destiny, while another version, “They Live in You”, is performed in Act 1 by Mufasa, encouraging Simba to feel the support and strength of kings of the past looking down upon them. With a haunting choral background and powerful lyrics, both renditions mark two of the strongest emotional impacts across the entire show.

Rafiki is a make-or-break role in The Lion King, and Zama Magudulela has become an expert in embodying her across many productions around the world. As the eccentric enigma, Magudulela balances the humor (including a great deal of physical comedy), the mystery, and the earnestness in every scene she’s in. Meanwhile, the nefarious Scar is played by Peter Hargrave, who Cincinnati audiences may have seen in Playhouse in the Park’s 2019 production of Tiny Houses. Hargrave taps into the character’s dry and sarcastic side while also demonstrating the terror of his tyrannical ways, proving how kingdoms will fail when their leaders only look out for themselves and ignore the needs of their subjects, a topic that is still all too relevant in the modern world.

In visiting this performance of The Lion King, it became an excellent reminder of the necessity of diversity in theatre. In today’s age where the theatrical economy is struggling overall, producers aim to bring shows to Broadway that have mass commercial appeal, easier pop-inspired scores, and can keep costs low with minimalism. However, this monstrous hit utilizes a huge ensemble, a live orchestra, an intricate set with many pieces, and an array of unique voices. Perhaps it’s time to take a lesson and invest in a higher number of exciting shows with a lot of heart, passion, and creativity behind them.

This Broadway national tour of The Lion King is running for a well-deserved 4 weeks in Cincinnati before it moves onto the next city. With tickets quickly selling out, it’s the perfect opportunity to come by the Aronoff Center and see the heartfelt spectacle before it concludes its run on July 5th, 2026. To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit cincinnatiarts.org or click on the link below.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman

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