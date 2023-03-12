Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at ALL-ONE! THE DOCTOR BRONNER'S PLAY at the Know

All-One! runs through March 26.

Mar. 12, 2023  

All-One!, the fifth production of the Know's 25th Anniversary season, is a circus-slash-bathtime extravaganza inspired by the stranger-than-fiction life of "Doctor" Emmanuel Bronner, who escaped Nazi persecution in Germany and built a soap empire to lift his family out of poverty - and to spread his self-created "All-One" religion, teach his "Moral ABCs," and to save "Spaceship Earth."

Check out production photos below!

Every production of All-One! features all-new original material devised by the cast as they explore the various uses of Dr. Bronner's famous 18-in-1 soap, which means that this production will be unique from its previous or any future productions.

Local theatre artist (and frequent Cincinnati Fringe Festival performer) Erika Kate MacDonald joins the Know to direct All-One!. Her 2016 Cincy Fringe solo show Ice Candle won the Critics' Pick of the Fringe; she's appeared in multiple Cincy Fringes since either alone or alongside fellow Fringe favorite Paul Strickland. Paul joins Erika once again for All-One! as composer and music director of the show.

The cast includes Elizabeth Chinn Molloy, who rejoins the Know after previous appearances in SuperTrue (2018), Mercury (2019), In The Night Time (before the sun rises) (2020) and Theatre: A Love Story (2021).

Hot off their successes as stars of last autumn's superhero musical Lizard Boy, Ian Timothy Forsgren and Erin McCamley (who also music directed Lizard Boy and 2016's Girlfriend) return to the Know for All-One!

DeAndré Smith, L. Lucía Duque, and Willemien Patterson make their Know MainStage debuts with All-One! DeAndré frequently appears with Children's Theatre of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Landmark Productions, while Willemien is a founding member of Performance Gallery, the Cincinnati Fringe Festival's most-enduring group of artists. Lucía is a graduate student and instructor at University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, and has performed all over the world.

All-One! runs through March 26. Tickets are available on knowtheatre.com, or by calling our box office at 513-300-5669.

Photos: First Look at ALL-ONE! THE DOCTOR BRONNER'S PLAY at the Know
Erin McCamley, Lucia Duque, Elizabeth Chinn Molloy, Willemien Patterson, Ian Timothy Forsgren, R. DeAndre Smith


Ian Timothy Forsgren, Erin McCamley, Lucia Duque, Elizabeth Chinn Molloy, R. DeAndre Smith, and Willemien Patterson


Elizabeth Chinn Molloy


Ian Timothy Forsgren


Willemien Patterson and Cast


Erin McCamley


Lucia Duque


R. DeAndre Smith


Erin McCamley, R. DeAndre Smith, Lucia Duque


Elizabeth Chinn Molloy, Willemien Patterson


Elizabeth Chinn Molloy, Williemien Patterson, R. DeAndre Smith, Lucia Duque, and Ian Timothy Forsgren


Elizabeth Chinn Molloy


Ian Timothy Forsgren and R. DeAndre Smith


R. DeAndre Smith


Ian Timothy Forsgren, Erin McCamley, Elizabeth Chinn Molloy, Willemien Patterson, R. DeAndre Smith, Lucia Duque


