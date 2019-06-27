PIPPIN Opens At The Warsaw Federal Incline Theater

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz Book by Roger O. Hirson Originally Produced on the Broadway Stage by Stuart Ostrow Directed on the Broadway Stage by Bob Fosse 2013 Broadway Revival Directed by Diane Paulus Orchestrations for 2013 Revival by Larry Hochman

There's magic to do when a prince learns the true meaning of glory, love and war in Stephen Schwartz's iconic and unforgettable musical masterpiece. Pippin is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary. Winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, this updated version continues to captivate the young and the young-at-heart throughout the world. Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince seeks fulfillment in all the 'expected' ways - the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the un-extraordinary moments that happen every day. The musical features one of Stephen Schwarz's best scores, including songs like Corner of the Sky, No Time At All and Magic to Do!

Where: The Warsaw Federal Incline Theater is located at 801 Matson Place, Cincinnati, OH 45204





