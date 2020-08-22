Ohio Wesleyan University Announces Plans For the Fall 2020 Semester

Studio classes will be taught in a hybrid modality

Ohio Wesleyan University's Department of Theatre & Dance will seek to ensure students' safety by following the OWU Safe Campus protocols while providing students opportunities to explore their interests in the performing arts in the fullest possible way. Studio classes will be taught in a hybrid modality. Performance studio classes (acting and dance) will be held outdoors when possible and will either move to larger indoor spaces or move online. Technical theatre and design classes will also be taught in a hybrid modality, combining in-person instruction in a larger setting with online content.

The school is planning to produce a fall theatrical event and the annual dance concert, Orchesis, for students to participate in. They cannot be traditional indoor productions.

The theatre event will be directed by guest artist Ares Harper '19, titled "Inter/Sect." The student-generated event will give participants a space to express reactions to the many upheavals that our society is going through. Students are encouraged to contact Bradford Sadler at bgsadler@owu.edu for details.

For Orchesis, directed by Rashana Perks Smith, students will choreograph for nontraditional spaces that will support health guidelines for performers and audience members. We will make use of video to stream and record the performances. Incoming students are encouraged to contact to Rashana Smith at rpsmith@owu.edu for more details.

All department events will be posted with presentation dates, times, and locations on the department website once they are confirmed.

Learn more at https://www.owu.edu/academics/departments-programs/department-of-theatre-dance/.

