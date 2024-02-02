Nine Schools Selected to Perform on High School's Biggest Stage at the 2024 International Thespian Festival

The event will be held on June 23-28.
POPULAR
Nine schools have been selected to perform on the main stage at the 2024 International Thespian Festival (ITF): the annual teen theatre event that represents high school theatre’s biggest stage, held June 23-28 at Indiana University in Bloomington and produced by the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA).
The highly coveted invitation to the main stage is a huge honor for International Thespian Society students. More than 20 high-caliber productions were screened this year for the nine available slots. This year’s lineup of seven musicals and two plays includes five schools showcasing for the first time* and five titles that have never been seen on the ITF main stage**:
*Arroyo Grande High School
Troupe 648, Arroyo Grande, Calif.
Silent Sky
Director: Sean Blauvelt
Bradford High School
Troupe 4982, Kenosha, Wis.
**Between the Lines
Director: Holly Stanfield and Benjamin Woods
Denver School of the Arts
Troupe 5869, Denver, Colo.
Kinky Boots
Director: Shawn Hann
*Episcopal School of Baton Rouge
Troupe 88800, Baton Rouge, La.
**Indecent
Director: Lily McGill
*Fossil Ridge High School
Troupe 7339, Fort Collins, Colo.
**Alice By Heart
Director: Mikayla Assmus
Hoboken High School
Troupe 7268, Hoboken, N.J.
Into the Woods
Director: Derek Kinnear
Rock Ridge Performing Arts
Troupe 8104, Ashburn, Va.
Rent: School Edition
Director: Anthony Cimino-Johnson
*Warsaw Community High School
Troupe 5648, Warsaw, Ind.
**My Heart Says Go
Director: Melany Morris
*Wauwatosa West High School
Troupe 6903, Wauwatosa, Wis.
**Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical
Director: Adam Steffan
“We are thrilled to welcome these nine schools to ITF’s main stage, where we not only have the opportunity to witness their students’ artistry, but to also recognize their teachers’ dedication to fostering creativity and to celebrate their accomplishments as a community,” said Dr. Jennifer Katona, EdTA’s executive director. “We are especially excited that five of these schools will have the opportunity to perform on our main stage for the first time.”
In addition to these performances, ITF features one-acts nominated by EdTA’s 40-plus chapters, hundreds of interactive workshops, a college fair and auditions, a backstage skills challenge presented by Disney Live Entertainment, a workshop and staged reading of a commissioned one-act play with Stage Partners, a collaboration with The 24 Hour Plays, and the final round of the International Thespian Excellence Awards, or Thespys® for short, which recognize the highest level of achievement in school theatre and culminates with the Thespy Awards Showcase.
Registration for ITF is open now and runs through May 1 at itf.schooltheatre.org.
Videos
|CCM Winds: Let's Dance!
CCM Corbett Auditorium (3/06-3/06)
|CCM Plays: Clue On Stage
CCM Patricia Corbett Theater (2/08-2/10)
|CCM Jazz: Essentially Ellington Festival Gala Concert
CCM Patricia Corbett Theater (2/24-2/24)
|CCM Dance: Student Choreographers' Showcase
CCM Cohen Family Studio Theater (2/29-3/02)
|CCM Ariel Quartet: Cetera Desunt - The Rest Is Missing
CCM Werner Recital Hall (2/13-2/13)
|Cincinnati Youth Choir: Keepers of Dreams
CCM Corbett Auditorium (3/10-3/10)
|Hands on a Hardbody
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (6/08-6/30)
|CCM Ariel Quartet: Best of Brahms
CCM Werner Recital Hall (3/26-3/26)
|CCM Musical Theatre: Once on This Island
CCM Patricia Corbett Theater (3/28-3/30)
|The Book of Mormon
Aronoff Center (2/23-2/25)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You