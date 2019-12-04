Mirror Ball New Year's Eve Celebration at Music Hall Ballroom

The Cincinnati Arts Association has announced the inaugural Mirror Ball New Year's Eve celebration to benefit historic Music Hall. Take a look into the rearview as you celebrate another decade gone by and dance the night away into a brand new year! Experience a fantastical New Year's Eve adventure surrounded by the beauty of one of Cincinnati's most historic and beloved performance venues. Part futuristic disco, part reflection of our past, Mirror Ball promises an evening of spectacle, not to mention dancing, drinking, and late night eating. The event is restricted to ages 21 and older.

Hit the dance floor with DJ ETrayn, enjoy a specialty New Year's Eve craft cocktail created by Cincinnati's own Molly Wellmann, be amazed with performances by Elevated Aerialists, and discover plenty of other surprises!

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6 at 10:00 AM at CincinnatiArts.org, (513) 621-2787 [ARTS}, and the Aronoff Center and Music Hall Ticket Offices.

General Admission: $100 (in advance) / $125 (day of) - includes open bar, lite bites, party favors, and entertainment

VIP: $150 (in advance) / $175 (day of) - includes exclusive private lounge, private open bar, VIP wines by Kevin Hart of Hart & Cru, lite bites, party favors, and entertainment

All proceeds benefit historic Music Hall.





