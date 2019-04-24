MasterChef Junior Live! Comes to the Aronoff Center
TCG Entertainment and EndemolShine North America have announced the hit culinary competition MasterChef Junior is debuting its first live tour this fall and coming to the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 7:00 PM.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 26 at 10:00 AM at www.CincinnatiArts.org, (513) 621-2787 [ARTS}, and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. $20 tickets are available for children (ages 2-12) and are available in select locations.
MasterChef Junior Live! brings the hit FOX-TV show MasterChef Junior directly to you LIVE! Featuring head-to-head cooking competitions with past MasterChef Junior all-stars and fan favorites, Q&A sessions, and an overall immersive audience experience that is fun for all ages.
Come be a part of MasterChef Junior Live! It's an experience for the whole family and a recipe for a guaranteed good time!