MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Announced at Aronoff Center This February

GFOUR Productions, winners of fifty-six Drama Desk and forty-four Tony Awards, are bringing the international hit show Menopause The Musical to the Aronoff Center's intimate Jarson-Kaplan Theater from February 15-26, 2022 for fifteen performances The show is part of Cincinnati Arts Association's 2021-22 Presenting Season.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 29 at 10:00 AM at www.CincinnatiArts.org, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office at 650 Walnut Street, Downtown. For Group Sales (10 or more), call (513) 977-4157. Ticket price: $65 (all seats). Applicable services fees may apply.

Menopause The Musical is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived "The Change." Now celebrating twenty years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, Menopause The Musical has evolved as a "grassroots" movement of women who deal with life adjustments after forty by embracing each other and the road ahead.

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain, and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer "The Silent Passage."

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical was created as a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of "The Change." The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the '60s, '70s, and '80s.

Menopause The Musical is now in its twentieth year and fifteenth year as the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah's Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Seen by more than seventeen million people, it has played every state in the continental U.S. and more than five hundred cities and seventeen countries worldwide; has toured internationally in Australia, Canada, Croatia, France, Hungary, New Zealand, Slovenia, South Korea and the U.K.; and has been translated into nine languages. For more information, visit www.MenopauseTheMusical.com.