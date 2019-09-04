MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! Comes to Aronoff Center This Fall

Sep. 4, 2019  

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! Comes to Aronoff Center This Fall

Endemol Shine North America, producers of the hit culinary competition series MasterChef Junior, and TCG Entertainment, leaders in touring live productions, announced today the lineup of all-star contestants appearing in the first-ever MasterChef Junior Live! tour.

Coming to the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall on Monday, October 7 at 7:00 PM, MasterChef Junior Live! brings MasterChef Junior directly to fans and foodies alike...live! The family-friendly stage show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with past MasterChef Junior contestants, Q&A sessions, and more.

Tickets are on sale now at www.CincinnatiArts.org, (513) 621-2787 [ARTS}, and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. $20 tickets are available for children (ages 2-12) and are available in select locations. Be sure to look for the exclusive, VIP meet and greet experience when purchasing your tickets.

MasterChef Junior recently wrapped its seventh season on FOX and will return for an eighth season with judge/host Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and recently announced new judge Daphne Oz.



