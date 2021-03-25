Light Show BLINK Returns to Cincinnati

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 25, 2021  
Light show Blink will return to Cincinnati next year, Cincinnati.com reports.

The city's Mayor John Cranley announced the news, saying that $1 million COVID-19 stimulus money will be used to bring the show back for the first time since 2019.

More than $10 million in federal aid will go to arts organizations in Cincinnati, which will pay to create murals, help theaters reopen in the fall and keep museums operating.

Cincinnati expects to get $290 million from the $1.9 trillion national stimulus passed by Congress for COVID-related expenses.

Blink, the massive light show projected on downtown buildings and streets, draws thousands downtown each year and has received national attention. Cranley said he's encouraging arts organizations to start performing now outside "in safe places."

"Cities and our city's renaissance, which is in full bloom despite the pandemic, is centered around culture," he said. "Art is the center of a good life."

Read more on Cincinnati.com.


