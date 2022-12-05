Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards; Cincinnati Shakespeare Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Standings - 12/5/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Southern Gateway Chorus - A LITTLE A CAPELLA MUSIC - Cincinnati Music Theatre 32%

Deondra Kamau Means - ABIYOYO - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 31%

Martin Dockery - THE SEX LIFE OF BUTTERFLIES - Cincinnati Fringe Festival 9%

Kim Toft - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Mason Community Players 6%

Jon Bennett - FIRE IN THE METH LAB - Cincinnati Fringe Festival 6%

Neil Brookshire - BENT COMPASS - Cincinnati Fringe Festival 4%

David Manegold - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Mason Community Players 4%

Flora Le - SADEC 1965 - Cincinnati Fringe Festival 4%

Emma Hall - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Mason Community Players 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Peyton Wright - MAMMA MIA - Xavier Univ Theatre 19%

Eric Byrd - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Landmark Productions 15%

Roderick Justice and Maddie Jones - MATILDA JR - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 14%

Tislarm Bouie - THE WIZ - The Children's Theatre Cincinnati 12%

Hazel Alexander - GALILEO GALILEI - Patricia Corbett Theater 9%

Rachel Perin - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 8%

Jerry Wiesenhahn - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc 7%

Robert Fields - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - CenterStage Players 6%

Darnell Pierre Benjamin - KING LEAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 6%

Sheryl Lucky - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - Aronoff Center for The Arts 2%

Abby Farmer - NUNSENSE - Mason Community Players 2%

EK Bonner - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - Aronoff Center for The Arts 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kristie Marasch - RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre 23%

Jeff Shearer - MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 19%

Rainy Edwards - ROMEO AND JULIET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 14%

Daryl Harris - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 13%

Allison Jones - RENT - The Carnegie 11%

Daryl Harris - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 9%

Cat Schme Swope - INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie 6%

Beth Joos - RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 2%

Beth Joos - SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Rodney Neal - LES MISERABLES - Rise Up Performing Arts 13%

Chad Brinkman - RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre 11%

Stephen Skiles - ONCE - Xavier Univ Theatre 8%

Zhailon Legingston - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 8%

Dee Anne Bryll - MAMMA MIA - Xavier Univ Theatre 8%

Greg Eldridge - GALILEO GALILEI - Patricia Corbett Theater 7%

Nate Bertone - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 7%

Eric Byrd - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Landmark Production 6%

Jerry Wiesenhahn - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc. 6%

Rodney Neal - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rise Up Performing Arts 4%

Amanda Emmons-Shumate - PIPPIN - Footlighters, Inc. 4%

Bunny Arszman - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 3%

Eric Byrd - RENT - The Carnegie 3%

Maggie Perrino - TEXAS ANNIE: THE LEGEND OF THE MOAN RANGER - Know Theatre 3%

Skip Fenker - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Music Theatre 3%

Katie Johannigman - INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie 3%

Leslie Goddard Baum - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Carnegie 2%

Lara Gonzalez - NUNSENSE AMEN - Mason Community Players 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Sara Clark - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 16%

Candice Handy - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 12%

Derek Snow - INTIMATE APPAREL - Mariemont Players 11%

Patrick Phillips - RABBIT HOLE - Xavier University Theatre 11%

Jerry Wiesenhahn - HARVEY - Mariemont Players 9%

Nick Minion - PROOF - Xavier Univ Theatre 9%

Brian Isaac Phillips - KING LEAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 7%

Derek Snow - ABIYOYO - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 6%

Tara Williams - RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 5%

Rose Vanden-Eynden - FOOLISH FISHGIRLS & THE PEARL - The Drama Workshop 3%

Burgess Byrd - WELL - Falcon Theatre 3%

Kat Reynolds - THE MACKEY TAPES - Know Theatre 3%

Piper N. Davis - GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre 2%

Bridget Leak - SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

LES MISERABLES - Rise Up Performing Arts 13%

MATILDA JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 9%

RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre 8%

GALILEO GALILEI - Patricia Corbett Theater 7%

THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 6%

ONCE - Xavier University Theatre 6%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc. 6%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 5%

RENT - The Carnegie 5%

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 5%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Mariemont Players 4%

SPONGEBOB SQUARE PANTS - Rise Up Performing Arts 4%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 3%

PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Music Theatre 3%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

KING LEAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

MACBETH - Xavier Univ Theatre 2%

REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - Aronoff Center for The Arts 2%

INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie 2%

INCORRIGIBLE - CenterStage Players 1%

ANGLES PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 1%

SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 1%

RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 1%

NUNSENSE - Mason Community Players 1%

BOURBON AT THE BORDER - Falcon Theatre 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Cimini - LES MISERABLES - Rise Up Performing Arts 18%

Beth Boland - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 12%

Ben Gantose - MATILDA JR. - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 11%

Justen N. Locke - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 9%

Ian Macintosh - GALILEO GALILEI - Patricia Corbett Theater 7%

Jessica Drayton - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 7%

Tyler Gabbard - SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 6%

Benjamin Gantose - ELF - THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 6%

Joe Beumer - ONCE - Xavier Univ Theatre 5%

Joe Beumer - MACBETH - Xavier Univ Theatre 5%

Thomas Hase - GALILEO GALILEI - Patricia Corbett Theater 4%

Morgan Becker - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - Aronoff Center for The Arts 4%

Samuel Sadler - PROOF - Xavier Univ Theatre 3%

Mason Williams - RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 2%

Jason Gonzalez - NUNSENSE - Mason Community Players 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Yemi Oyediran - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 33%

Damon Stevens - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Landmark Productions 30%

Paul Chiappone - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 23%

William Griffin - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - Aronoff Center for The Arts 10%

Pete Padolik - NUNSENSE - Mason Community Players 4%



Best Musical

LES MISERABLES - Rise Up Performing Arts 12%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 9%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 8%

RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre 8%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc. 7%

THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 7%

ONCE - Xavier Univ Theatre 7%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Landmark Production 6%

MAMMA MIA - Xavier Univ Theatre 5%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 5%

RENT - The Carnegie 5%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rise Up Performing Arts 4%

PIPPIN - Footlighters, Inc. 4%

ELF THE MUSICAL JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 3%

PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Music Theatre 3%

INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie 2%

REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - Aronoff Center for The Arts 2%

ANGELS PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 2%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Incline 1%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Inspiring Arts 1%

NUNSENSE - Mason Community Players 0%

ALL TOGETHER NOW - Mason Community Players 0%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE LIVING DEAD - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 26%

I SHALL NOT BE MOVED - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 21%

GEORGE REMUS - The Carnegie 16%

TEXAS ANNIE: THE LEGEND OF THE MOAN RANGER - Know Theatre 11%

THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE - Falcon Theatre 7%

THE TWUNNY FO - The Know Theatre Cincinnati 6%

RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 5%

BURNING DOWN THE HOUSE - Cincinnati Lab Theatre 4%

WAITING FOR OTTO - Know Theatre 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Chris Carter - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rise Up Performing Arts 13%

Amanda Marasch-Brinkman - RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre 9%

Brandi La'Sherill - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 8%

Celia D’Ascenzo - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 8%

Kennedy Florence - ONCE - Xavier Univ Theatre 7%

Sharisse Vernelle-Santos - PIPPIN - Footlighters, Inc. 5%

Evan Blust - NEWSIES - Cincinnati Landmark/Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 5%

Abby Tucker - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Carnegie 5%

Stefanie Adams - BRIGHT STAR - The Drama Workshop 5%

Wayne Wright - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Music Theatre 5%

Fred Tacon - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc. 4%

A. James Jones - ELF, THE MUSICAL JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 4%

Sarah Jane Nelson - RENT - The Carnegie 3%

Dedrick Weathersby - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - Aronoff Center for The Arts 2%

Grace Nowak - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 2%

Matthew Callas - ONCE - Xavier University Theatre 2%

Robert Breslin IV - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 2%

Kat Reynolds - TEXAS ANNIE: THE LEGEND OF THE MOAN RANGER - Know Theatre 2%

Sarah Pansing - INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie 2%

Evan Blust - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Inspiring Arts 2%

Jackson Reagin - RENT - The Carnegie 1%

August Bagg - RENT - The Carnegie 1%

Jeremy Robinson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc. 1%

Kelley Flaugher - NUNSENSE - Mason Community Players 0%

Kim Toft - NUNSENSE - Mason Community Players 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Erin Bonham - RABBIT HOLE - Xavier University Theatre 16%

Torie Wiggins - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 13%

SAMANTHA RUSSELL - I SHALL NOT BE MOVED - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 11%

Sara Clark - HAMLET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 9%

Burgess Byrd - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 8%

Courtney Lucien - ROMEO AND JULIET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 8%

Burgess Byrd - SWEAT - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 8%

Jasimine Bouldin - INTIMATE APPAREL - Mariemont Players 7%

Eric Thomas - HARVEY - Mariemont Players 4%

Torie Wiggins - BOURBON AT THE BORDER - Falcon Theatre 4%

Ryan J. Poole - A WALK IN THE WOODS - Falcon Theatre 3%

Jim Hopkins - KING LEAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Nik Pajic - RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 2%

Kristy Rucker - FOOLISH FISHGIRLS AND THE PEARL - The Drama Workshop 2%

Jordan Trovillion - SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 1%

Holly Sauerbrunn - FOOLISH FISHGIRLS AND THE PEARL - The Drama Workshop 1%

Flora Le - SADEC 1965 - Cincinnati Fringe Festival 0%



Best Play

I SHALL NOT BE MOVED - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 15%

RABBIT HOLE - Xavier University Theatre 14%

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 14%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Mariemont Players 13%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Theatre 11%

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 10%

MACBETH - Xavier University Theatre 6%

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 5%

FOOLISH FISHGIRLS AND THE PEARL - The Drama Workshop 4%

GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre 2%

RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 2%

SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 2%

A WALK IN THE WOODS - Falcon Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

LA BOHÉME - Cincinnati Opera 46%

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Cincinnati Opera 39%

SIGNOR DELUSO - Northern Kentucky University 14%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nate Bertone - MATILDA JR. - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 16%

Tyler Gabbard - RENT - The Carnegie 12%

Tyler Gabbard - INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie 10%

Joe Leonard - ONCE - Xavier Univ Theatre 10%

Seth Howard - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 9%

Samantha Reno - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 9%

Joe Leonard - MAMMA MIA - Xavier Univ Theatre 6%

Justen N. Locke - KING LEAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 6%

Tony Hardin - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 5%

Ray Persing - FOOLISH FISHGIRLS AND THE PEARL - The Drama Workshop 5%

Samantha Reno - ROMEO AND JULIET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 5%

Tyler Gabbard - RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 4%

Sarah Beth Hall - SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 2%

Joe Leonard - PROOF - Xavier Univ Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Don Moore - MATILDA JR. - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 22%

Robert Carlton Stimmel - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 15%

Don Moore - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 15%

Zack Bennet - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 12%

Patrick John Kiernan - THE BURIALS - University of Cincinnati, College-Conservatory of Music 9%

Kevin Semancik - HAMLET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 9%

Trey Tatum - SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 7%

Ted J. Weil - A WALK IN THE WOODS - Falcon Theatre 6%

Doug Borntrager - KING LEAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 5%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Matt Neal - SPONGBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rise Up Performing Arts 19%

Christian Arias - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 13%

Je'Shaun Jackson - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 11%

Cody Hendershot - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc. 9%

Rob Bucher - BRIGHT STAR - The Drama Workshop 7%

Jamal Stone - RENT - The Carnegie 6%

Marco Colant - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 5%

Annie Bloemer - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 4%

Douglas Fries - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 4%

Kathy Wade - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 3%

Helen Raymond Goers - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Carnegie 3%

Alex DeVore - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 3%

Jackson Reagin - INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie 3%

Kat Reynolds - TEXAS ANNIE: THE LEGEND OF THE MOAN RANGER - Know Theatre 3%

Etian Parker - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - Aronoff Center for The Arts 2%

Maddie Mosley - INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie 2%

John Dorney - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Incline 2%

John Dorney - JANE EYRE THE MUSICAL - Merit 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Elli Maddock - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 24%

Sara Mackie - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 20%

Elizabeth Taylor - GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre 9%

Geoffrey Warren Barnes II* - ROMEO AND JULIET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 9%

Jeremy Dubin - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 9%

Colleen Doughtery - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 8%

Cathy Roesener - GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre 7%

Fred Hunt - INCORRIGIBLE - CenterStage Players 6%

Rory Sheridan - RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 5%

Nathan Tubbs - SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 4%

