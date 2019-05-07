Kristina Kuzmic Brings The Hope And Humor Tour to the Aronoff Center

Internet celebrity and acclaimed parenting vlogger, Kristina Kuzmic is coming to the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall on Thursday, July 11 at 8:00 PM for a live, powerful, and comical "night out" event. An Evening with Kristina Kuzmic: The Hope and Humor Tour brings to stage the inspiration, humor, and in-your-face perspective of parenting (and life in general) that has attracted the social media maven over 2.3 million Facebook followers and numerous accolades.

Tickets for an Evening with Kristina Kuzmic start at $32.75 (plus applicable fees) and go on sale Friday, May 10 at 10:00 AM. Tickets can be purchased at www.CincinnatiArts.org, (513) 621-2787 [ARTS], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. A limited number of VIP tickets offering an opportunity to meet Kristina are available.

The Huffington Post referred to Kristina's videos as "parenting comedy at its finest," and The Inquisitr has praised her "witty charm." Kristina began her career after winning "Your OWN Show: Oprah's Search for the Next TV Star," and built an audience by starting "The Ambush Cook" on The Oprah Winfrey Network. She was later named Oprah's "I Gotta Watch Her 'IT' Girl." She has quickly made a name for herself as a creative, yet unpretentious parent, as well as a world-renowned motivational speaker and comedian. Her first book, Hold on But Don't Hold Still, will be released in the Fall of 2019.

A cheerleader for her fellow humans, Kristina Kuzmic immigrated to America from Croatia during the war in her homeland. Later facing even more challenges (divorce, single parenting, poverty, depression), Kristina wanted to be for others what she wished someone had been for her during her darkest hours. Now, through her platforms, she provides encouragement, hope, and humor in a role she never expected to fill.





