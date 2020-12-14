Know Theatre's Radio Know Presents KRAMPUS CLAUS

Just in time for Christmas, Radio Know brings you a brand-new audio drama about famous figures from holiday folklore. Written by Cincinnati-area playwright and Fringe Festival artist Sean P. Mette, Krampus Claus is a full-length, full-cast radio play that brings a fresh take on Yuletide stories from Germanic, Celtic, Icelandic, and Slavic traditions. It will be available from the evening of December 14.

Many years ago, Krampus, the legendary Christmas demon, faced down and defeated the greatest evil he's ever known: St. Nicholas, who had begun gorging himself on naughty children. Krampus and his wife, the probably-mostly-reformed Christmas witch Frau Perchta, were left to handle the delivery of toys to Christmas-celebrating children the world over. But now, an ill wind is blowing, the chains that bind Nicholas are weakening, and a final reckoning must come between Krampus and the forces of darkness.

Krampus Claus is the perfect show for audiences who want to celebrate Christmas with a story they haven't heard a million times before. It's an epic holiday action-adventure tale about love, loyalty, and the fearless pursuit of redemption. Patrons can purchase it for download from our website, www.knowtheatre.com/radioknow, for five dollars. Radio Know productions are perfect listening for your commute, your workout, or whenever you usually listen to podcasts.

Radio Know is the audio play brand of the Know Theatre of Cincinnati, created as part of the Know's response to the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Every month, we produce a brand-new radio play highlighting tons of local talent. Each radio play can be purchased for individual download, or patrons can join the Radio Know Listeners' Club, our subscription service that brings each new Radio Know production to members' email inboxes before it's available for general purchase.

Playwright Sean P. Mette's other recent works include the immersive walkthrough ghost story, Silent Scream, produced this past Halloween by the Carnegie as a socially-distanced theatre experience, as well as many popular Cincinnati Fringe Festival shows like Billy and Furlesque. Krampus Claus features the voices of James Creque as Krampus, Kate Mock Elliott as Frau Perchta, Abe Goldfarb as St. Nicholas, Adam Tran as the Slavic dark god Chernobag, Jared Earland as the sullen elf Ulbrecht, and Kate Stark, Kearston Hawkins-Johnson, and Zoe Rose Davidson as the magically-inclined daughters of Krampus.

CAST

James Creque as Krampus

Kate Mock Elliott as Frau Perchta

Abe Goldfarb as St. Nicholas

Adam Tran as Chernobag

Jared Earland as Ulbrecht

Kate Stark as Orla

Kearston Hawkins-Johnson as Aisling

Zoe Rose Davidson as Cahira

Andrew J. Hungerford as Bertram the Raven

PRODUCTION TEAM

Director: Liz Carman

Radio Know Producer/Editor: Zach Robinson

Sound Designer: Douglas J. Borntrager

Project Manager: Meghan Winter

Graphic Designer: Kayla Williams

AT A GLANCE

Production: Krampus Claus by Sean P. Mette

Release Date: December 14, 2020

Where: Online, available at knowtheatre.com/radioknow

Tickets: The cost to download is $5.