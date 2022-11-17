Harold Pinter's BETRAYAL to Open This Weekend at Falcon Theatre

Falcon Theatre's 2022-2023 season will continue with Harold Pinter's ground-breaking play Betrayal.



Harold Pinter's high-acclaimed, semi-autobiographical play describes the complex web of lies and deceit that are spun over a seven year extra-marital affair. Emma is caught in a love triangle between her husband Robert and her lover Jerry, who is also her husband's best friend. But who is betraying who?

Often regarded as the most accessible of Pinter's plays, it is as much an examination of the men's friendship as the deterioration of the romantic relationships.

The story of the affair between Emma and Jerry, who is her husband Robert's close friend, is told in reverse; the first scene takes place once the affair has ended whilst the final scene occurs before the affair has begun. Betrayal explores that age-old question: why does love pass?

Falcon Theatre's production of Betrayal is directed by Becca Howell and features a cast that includes Samantha Joy Luhn, Aaron Whitehead, David Derringer, and Lisa D. Dirkes.

Performances are November 18, 19, 25, 26, and December 1, 2 & 3, 2022. All performances at 8:00 PM. Ticket prices are $28 for adults and $15 for students with valid ID. Visit falcontheater.net for details and to reserve your seats.