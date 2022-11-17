Harold Pinter's BETRAYAL to Open This Weekend at Falcon Theatre

Falcon Theatre's 2022-2023 season will continue with Harold Pinter's ground-breaking play Betrayal.
Harold Pinter's high-acclaimed, semi-autobiographical play describes the complex web of lies and deceit that are spun over a seven year extra-marital affair. Emma is caught in a love triangle between her husband Robert and her lover Jerry, who is also her husband's best friend. But who is betraying who?
Often regarded as the most accessible of Pinter's plays, it is as much an examination of the men's friendship as the deterioration of the romantic relationships.
The story of the affair between Emma and Jerry, who is her husband Robert's close friend, is told in reverse; the first scene takes place once the affair has ended whilst the final scene occurs before the affair has begun. Betrayal explores that age-old question: why does love pass?
Falcon Theatre's production of Betrayal is directed by Becca Howell and features a cast that includes Samantha Joy Luhn, Aaron Whitehead, David Derringer, and Lisa D. Dirkes.
Performances are November 18, 19, 25, 26, and December 1, 2 & 3, 2022. All performances at 8:00 PM. Ticket prices are $28 for adults and $15 for students with valid ID. Visit falcontheater.net for details and to reserve your seats.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Cincinnati? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Broadway in Cincinnati announced that the individual tickets for TOOTSIE are on sale now, as part of the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati series presented by TriHealth. The hilarious Tony Award-winning musical is coming to the Aronoff Center for a limited two-week engagement from March 7 to 19.
Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 22-23 MainStage Season continues with RUDOLPH tHE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR. at the Taft Theatre December 10-19, 2022.
Leapin' Lizards! Broadway in Cincinnati announced today that the individual tickets for an all-new tour of the iconic Tony Award-winning musical ANNIE are on sale now, as part of the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati series.
More Hot Stories For You
Tickets For TOOTSIE in Cincinnati Are Now On Sale
November 11, 2022
Broadway in Cincinnati announced that the individual tickets for TOOTSIE are on sale now, as part of the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati series presented by TriHealth. The hilarious Tony Award-winning musical is coming to the Aronoff Center for a limited two-week engagement from March 7 to 19.
Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Announces Endea Owens As Its 2023 MAC Music Innovator
November 10, 2022
The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) announced Endea Owens as its 2023 MAC Music Innovator. Owens is an award-winning bassist known for her vibrancy and international array of musical projects and collaborations.
TCT Brings RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR. To The Taft Theatre
November 9, 2022
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 22-23 MainStage Season continues with RUDOLPH tHE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR. at the Taft Theatre December 10-19, 2022.
Applications Are Open For Cincinnati Fringe 2023
November 8, 2022
The Know Theatre of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Fringe Festival has announced that the application period for the Twentieth Annual Cincinnati Fringe Festival is now open and will run until December 12.
New North American Tour of the Iconic Musical ANNIE To Play the Aronoff Center, February 7-12
November 4, 2022
Leapin' Lizards! Broadway in Cincinnati announced today that the individual tickets for an all-new tour of the iconic Tony Award-winning musical ANNIE are on sale now, as part of the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati series.