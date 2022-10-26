Freekbass & The Bump Assembly to Present The Annual FUNKSGIVING Show Featuring Sammi Garett
Part musical journey, part Ohio-Funk experience, everyone from bass guitar enthusiasts, to Funk and Live music fans will want to plan a party around this show.
Freekbass & The Bump Assembly announced The Annual FunksGiving Show featuring Sammi Garett (formerly of Turkuaz). Freekbass & The Bump Assembly is a high-energy live show like no other. Part musical journey, part Ohio-Funk experience, everyone from bass guitar enthusiasts, to Funk and Live music fans will want to plan a party around this show. The all ages show is at Ludlow Garage on Nov. 25th! Tickets for FunksGiving are available at Ludlow Garage.
Freekbass has cemented himself as a groundbreaking bass player and funk guru. His innovative styling including his signature double thumb strumming technique has garnered critical acclaim and a cult fan following. Hailed by the legendary Bootsy Collins as "the new spiritual warrior for the funk," Freekbass has graced stages across the country and has been a staple in the festival and touring circuit. His notable performances have taken place alongside Bernie Worrell, Umphrey's McGee, Turkuaz, Dumpstaphunk, George Porter Jr., Buckethead, DJ Logic and Mike Gordon.
Amidst the disruption of live music over the last couple of years, Freekbass kept the music moving forward by releasing a single & video a month throughout the shutdown from 2020-2021. During this time he collaborated and released music with musicians such as Stefan Lessard (DMB), Billy Sheehan, Doug Wimbish (Living Colour), Eric Nally (Foxy Shazam), Gary Mudbone Cooper (P-Funk / Bootsy's Rubberband), and Karina Rykman. Many of these songs, and others from that period will be making their debut live.
The Bump Assembly is comprised of Sammi Garett on vocals (Formerly with Turkuaz), Dione Howard on drums, Reilly Comisar on vocals, and for select dates: Nate Lewis on guitar (Ernie Johnson from Detroit), and Craig Brodhead on guitars & keys ( formerly of Turkuaz). In addition to Freekbass songs, The Bump Assembly set will include some of Sammi's new material, also. Sammi Garett is currently releasing her solo singles which are produced and mixed by Freekbass.
When Freekbass is not on the road, you can always find him live-streaming on his new Twitch channel, http://twitch.tv/freekbass. On "Live Grooves with Freekbass," Freekbass creates new bass guitar-centric grooves and songs on each stream, along with the participation of the chat/audience.
You won't want to miss the infectious energy that is showcased in a Freekbass & The Bump Assembly live show. Freekbass states, "Recordings are the blueprint/ template for the live show. With Funk & Dance music, the Live Medium always takes these songs created in a studio to a higher level."
Performance Details:
Date: Fri, Nov. 25
Venue: Ludlow Garage
Address: 342 LUDLOW AVE, CINCINNATI, OH 45220
Time: 7pm // Show 8:30
Price: $15 advance, $18 day of show
All Ages
Connect:
http://instagram.com/freekbass
www.youtube.com/TheFreekbassChannel
