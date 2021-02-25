FotoFocus Announces Upcoming Lens Mix Virtual Talks

FotoFocus has announced it has extended its Lens Mix virtual conversation series and will present three new live talks on March 4, April 10, and May 6, 2021. Initially conceived as a three-part series to celebrate FotoFocus's tenth anniversary in 2020, Lens Mix connects speakers from different fields to comment on film, photography, and lens-based art. Each conversation is moderated by FotoFocus Artistic Director and Curator Kevin Moore and invites speakers to explore each others' creative practices and projects through intimate hour-long Zoom discussions.

"After the overwhelmingly positive response we received last year, we are delighted to continue Lens Mix and produce even more engaging, timely discussions. Through the voices of artists, filmmakers, writers, and theorists, we can give insight into the common themes that bridge their fields and shape their careers," said FotoFocus Executive Director Mary Ellen Goeke.

The upcoming Lens Mix conversations will bring together filmmaker Nadia Hallgren and performance whisperer George Mumford; artist John Miller and art critic and historian Hal Foster; and artist Zora J Murff and Aperture Foundation Director Sarah Meister.

These virtual events are free online and open to the public. Registration is required.

Lens Mix 4: Nadia Hallgren and George Mumford

Thursday, March 4, 2021, 6pm EST

REGISTER HERE

In this era of dramatic social friction, with professional barriers both still in place and regularly toppling, the paths to achieving personal greatness are more complex than ever. Join filmmaker Nadia Hallgren and sports whisperer George Mumford for a discussion about the extraordinary people they have worked with-like Michelle Obama and Kobe Bryant-and the pursuit of excellence in their own careers.

Lens Mix 5: John Miller and Hal Foster

Saturday, April 10, 2021, 3pm EST

REGISTER HERE

As the futures of art, society, and politics seem to unfold in increasingly erratic ways, this conversation between artist John Miller and art critic and historian Hal Foster will seek to reveal pattern and meaning in both the ambitions of the artistic avant-garde and the more banal material realities of contemporary society.

Lens Mix 6: Zora J Murff and Sarah Meister

Thursday, May 6, 2021, 6pm EST

REGISTER HERE

In this "big-tent" moment of promising yet unstable democratic politics, American racial dynamics are being scrutinized by citizens of all colors and professions. This conversation between artist Zora J Murff and curator and Aperture Foundation Director Sarah Meister will look at storytelling through photographs, both historical and contemporary, to expose, in the words of Murff, incidences of "fast and slow violence."