Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ensemble Theatre Presents Virtual Reading Of SIDE MAN

In 1999, ETC was the first regional theatre to produce Side Man while it was still running to sold-out houses on Broadway.

Mar. 3, 2021  

The Tony Award-winning play Side Man, by acclaimed playwright and television producer Warren Leight (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), returns to Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (ETC), this time on the digital stage with a dramatic reading.

In 1999, ETC was the first regional theatre to produce Side Man while it was still running to sold-out houses on Broadway. The show, which reunites familiar Cincinnati actors on ETC's (virtual) stage, will be streaming online through ETC On Demand March 22-April 4, 2021 and is directed by D. Lynn Meyers.

Set from 1953 and traveling to 1985, this 1999 Tony Award for Best Play winner, chronicles the life of trumpet player's broken family as it navigates the decline of jazz as popular entertainment. Although the musicians are talented players, the nation is changing the channel to rock. "In its depiction of a young man struggling to remain the glue in the troubled marriage of his vacant, trumpet-playing father and unbalanced, alcoholic mother, this lovely play has an abiding power," says The New York Times.

"Before Side Man became a hit on Broadway, I had fallen in love with the script and knew it was a show that had the potential to bring audiences to ETC," says Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers. "Including the reigning Tony winner and Pulitzer finalist in that 1999 season undoubtedly was a catalyst for the theatre, drawing new patrons into the area, many of whom then became subscribers. Warren Leight graciously trusted a theatre and a director he didn't know to do the regional premiere and came to see it opening night. This led to two other premieres of his work, Glimmer, Glimmer and Shine and James and Annie."


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jelani Remy
Jelani Remy
Derrick Davis
Derrick Davis
Jonalyn Saxer
Jonalyn Saxer

Related Articles View More Cincinnati Stories
Falcon Theatre To Produce THE AGITATORS as On-Demand Theatre/Film Project Photo

Falcon Theatre To Produce THE AGITATORS as On-Demand Theatre/Film Project

The Know Postpones Opening Night of THEATRE: A LOVE STORY Photo

The Know Postpones Opening Night of THEATRE: A LOVE STORY

Cincinnati Opera Announces Outdoor Summer 2021 Season Photo

Cincinnati Opera Announces Outdoor Summer 2021 Season

FotoFocus Announces Upcoming Lens Mix Virtual Talks Photo

FotoFocus Announces Upcoming Lens Mix Virtual Talks


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Breath Project Announces New Play Commission Initiative
  • Kumu Kahua Theatre Presents X OTHER: A MICRO-STORY By Daniel A. Kelin II
  • SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL To Take The Stage at Diamond Head Theatre
  • Honolulu Theatre For Youth Announces In-Person Summer Drama Program