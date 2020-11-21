Ensemble Theatre Presents A Virtual Performance Benefit

Theatre lovers, get ready for a night of past-favorites and familiar faces! Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (ETC) is proud to present Destination Detour, a virtual evening of performances that is a free gift to our community. Audience members can expect to see favorites from the ETC stage reprising past roles, cameos from friends of Cincinnati theatre, the host for the evening Courtis Fuller, and of course Producing Artistic Director, D. Lynn Meyers, all from the comfort and safety of home.

This event is not only an evening of performances, but also serves as the first virtual benefit hosted by the theatre. Audiences are required to reserve a spot to attend, but are not required to pay admission. If so inclined, there will be the opportunity to donate to help ETC through this difficult time.

For an enhanced experience, audience can also choose from two paid pre-show events, detailed below:

FREE ticket: admission to the evening's virtual performances to enjoy at home.

$150 ticket: admission to the evening's virtual performances; half-hour pre-show event at 6:30 pm with the talented Sara Mackie, Brooke Steele, Michael G. Bath, and Deb G. Girdler; and a virtual goodie bag.

$250 ticket: admission to the evening's virtual performances; half-hour pre-show event at 6:30 pm with host Courtis Fuller, ETC show stoppers Pamela Myers, Dale Hodges and Kenneth Early, and Producing Artistic Director, D. Lynn Meyers. This ticket also includes a special performance and a culinary treat.

Reservations for each ticket type are available at https://ensemblecincinnati.org/calendar/destination-detour/

Shows View More Cincinnati Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You