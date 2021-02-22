Ensemble Theatre Commission New Play I SHALL NOT BE MOVED

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati has announced the commission of I Shall Not Be Moved, the riveting new script-in-development by Cincinnati native and emerging young playwright Isaiah Reaves. This one-woman play thrillingly recounts the story of Reave's grandmother, nationally recognized Civil Rights pioneer Betty Daniels Rosemond and her beautiful, horrifying, and trailblazing journey through the American South as one of the first Freedom Riders during the 1960s. Audiences far and wide will experience the internal conflicts and joys of a dark-skinned Black woman's fearless battle for equity and equality by streaming a reading of the show's first draft, available on demand April 19-May 2, 2021.

As described by Woody Keown, Jr. of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, "Rosemond's life is one of courage, clarity, and action," which will inspire cross-generational audiences in our region and beyond. Directed by Torie Wiggins.

ETC will host a live discussion with playwright Isaiah Reaves on February 25, 2021 at 7:00 pm as part of its free livestream series Meet the Artists, and will be available through the theatre's social media channels and website.

"It is an honor to bring I Shall Not Be Moved to life and what an extraordinary joy to have two generations together crafting this remarkable story," says Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers. "This honest, direct story demands to be told and we are thrilled make that possible. We look forward to presenting its world premiere on our stage when it's complete and when we are once again able to welcome audiences in person. We anticipate collaborations with community partners as well as extensive, accompanying educational programs that will further bring this vital story to life."

This virtual reading can be rented through ETC on Demand, the theatre's new digital streaming platform. Tickets are $10 for one 48-hour rental or $60 for a subscription to all upcoming virtual content (excluding benefit readings) through June 2021. ETC On Demand will be able to be accessed through the theatre's main website. Subscribers can contact the box office Monday through Friday, 9:00 am until 5:00 pm for more information.