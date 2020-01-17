Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Season Will Continue with 10-MINUTE CONNECTIONS: JUSTICE

Justice is getting served at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati as the 2019-2020 Studio Series continues with 10-minute Connections: Justice on February 10 at 7 pm. In preparation for Ensemble's next mainstage play, Dominique Morriseau's Pipeline, five 10-minute plays, coupled with Morriseau's short play, Night Vision, will be presented as staged readings and center around the theme of justice.

After an open call for submissions from local playwrights, the plays were narrowed down by Joe McDonough and Ensemble staff members to the five that will be presented on February 10. Each play gives a closer look at the meaning of justice both on a national and local scale in society today.

"Understanding can only be achieved by listening to other people's points of view," says Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers. "Hopefully, we will hear someone else's point of view of what is valuable to them. I want to broaden our perceptions and other people's beliefs so that we can be a little more of a harmonious society. It's a lofty goal, but if we can do it 10 minutes at a time, that's awesome."

About the Plays

Wake Up, Child!

By Isaiah Reaves

Roberta, a black mother of the 21st century, grieves a devastating loss alongside a black mother of the 20th century. But the lines of reality blur as Roberta realizes that she's talking to the mother of Emmett Till.

We Have an Opening for a Fury

By Liz Coley

Three aggrieved women answer an unusual invitation to elevate their influence to mythic proportions.

Falsework

By Victoria Hawley

A lunchtime conversation on a construction site tests the rapport and egos of three men, while asking the question, "Do men talk about women like this? Why not?"

See Me

By Torie Wiggins

A young man in the neighborhood is rendered invisible. A random neighbor has been granted the power to see the invisible, and sees him for the first time. But it may be too late...

Wind Kill Factor

By Derek Snow

Most of us use "freezing to death" as a figure of speech. What happens when it becomes an everyday possibility; when the stakes are life or death? Wind Kill Factor looks into the complicated relationship between justice and vengeance.



Performance Information

This one-night-only staged reading is on Monday, February 10, at 7 pm in ETC's rehearsal hall.



Ticket Prices

Tickets are $15 for subscribers or $20 for non-subscribers and may be purchased by phone or in person at the box office at (513) 421-3555. For more information, visit www.ensemblecincinnati.org.





