Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Presents FUN HOME

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati opens its 2019-2020 arts season with the regional premiere of Fun Home - a memoir musical based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, with lyrics and book by Lisa Kron and music by Jeanine Tesori. In this highly anticipated musical, Alison Bechdel's coming-of-age memoir depicts the evolution of her young life, her identity, and the secrets that defined her family and her upbringing. Playing August 31-September 28, 2019. Directed by D. Lynn Meyers.

Hailed as one of Broadway's most original musicals and the winner of 5 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this is the groundbreaking story inspired by the best-selling graphic memoir. Alison's father, Bruce, was an enigmatic, brilliant man whose secrets defined her family and her life. Bruce taught high school English, ran the family's funeral home business, and was obsessed with restoring their old house. When he dies unexpectedly, Alison digs deeply into her childhood memories to explore and unravel the mysteries of her childhood and the surprising secrets that shaped her life.

"I believe that this show is an essential piece of theatre - it addresses universal values in terms of family, forgiveness, and understanding, as well as our ability to love and accept ourselves as the individuals that we are," said director D. Lynn Meyers. "Jeanine Tesori's music has been an enormous influence on my work, having directed Violet here twice. Once I heard she was doing a new musical I had to do it, and I've waited four years for the rights to Fun Home. I believe Cincinnati needs to share Alison's story, and with the remarkable cast we have to do that it will certainly be something everyone needs to see."

Performances run Tuesday through Sunday. Evening preview performances are at 7:00; evening performances are Tuesday-Thursday, 7:30 pm; Friday and Saturday, 8:00 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 2:00 pm; and Sunday, 7:00 pm. A complete calendar of performances is available online at www.ensemblecincinnati.org.

Ticket prices start at $35 for adults; student tickets are $28; and children are $24. Half-Price Rush Tickets: All remaining tickets for the current day's performance(s) are available two hours prior to each show time for half-price (discount does not apply to children's tickets) when purchasing by phone or in person. $15 Student Rush Tickets: Students may purchase up to two $15 student rush tickets two hours prior to show time with valid student I.D. Available in person only.





Related Articles Shows View More Cincinnati Stories

More Hot Stories For You