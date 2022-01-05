Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Postpones Remaining 2021-2022 Season

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati will be postponing its remaining 2021-2022 productions by a few weeks out of an abundance of caution and in anticipation of an increase of local COVID cases fueled by the Omicron variant and post-holiday surges. This includes Queen, an insightful drama about scientific integrity and bees, rescheduled for February 19­-March 19, 2022; the double bill of I Shall Not Be Moved and Your Negro Tour Guide, about local Civil Rights pioneer Betty Daniels Rosemond and misguided notions of Black identity, respectively, moves to April 9-May 7, 2022; and Tiny Beautiful Things, a funny and deeply touching exploration of resilience, will play May 28-June 26, 2022.

About the Plays

ETC presents the new play that's created quite a buzz, Queen by award-winning playwright Madhuri Shekar, for February 19­-March 19, 2022. PhD candidates Sanam and Ariel have spent the better part of the last decade exhaustively researching vanishing bee populations across the globe. Just as these close friends are about to publish a career-defining paper, Sanam stumbles upon an error in their calculations, which could cause catastrophic damage to their reputations, careers, and friendship. Now, Sanam is confronted with an impossible choice: look the other way or stand by her principles and accept the consequences?

ETC is thrilled to present two one-act productions with the newly commissioned world premiere of I Shall Not Be Moved followed by the return of Your Negro Tour Guide, playing back-to-back April 9-May 7, 2022. The riveting play I Shall Not Be Moved is by Cincinnati native and emerging young playwright Isaiah Reaves. This one-woman show thrillingly recounts the story of Reaves's grandmother, nationally recognized Civil Rights pioneer Betty Daniels Rosemond and her beautiful, horrifying, and trailblazing journey through the American South as one of the first Freedom Riders during the 1960s. Audiences far and wide will experience the internal conflicts and joys of a dark-skinned Black woman's fearless battle for equity and equality.

The revised one-woman stage adaptation of Your Negro Tour Guide draws heavily from columns and National Public Radio commentaries collected in Kathy Y. Wilson's book, Your Negro Tour Guide: Truths in Black & White based on her former CityBeat column. Throwing a glaring light on misguided notions of natural Black beauty, Black homophobia, intra-racial bigotry, and other cultural stereotypes, this play allows us, once and for all, to laugh at every secret we've held against and sideways glance we've cast at "The Other," whoever she happens to be.

Based on the acclaimed book by Cheryl Strayed (author of the best-selling Wild), Tiny Beautiful Things, May 28-June 26, 2022, is a funny and deeply touching exploration of resilience following the then-struggling writer as she took over the unpaid, anonymous position of an advice columnist named Sugar. At first unsure of herself, she finds

a way to weave her own life experiences together to help those seeking guidance for obstacles large and small. Brilliantly adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, the Academy Award-nominated writer and star of My Big Fat Greek Wedding, this enrapturing and uplifting play surges with emotion and was described by Variety as "a theatrical hug in turbulent times." Closing ETC's 36th Season, Tiny Beautiful Things is about reaching out when you're stuck, recovering when you're broken, and finding the courage to ask the questions that are hardest to answer.

Ticket Information

All tickets will be transferable to the new production dates and ticket holders will receive their updated tickets via email. Patrons may call the box office at (513) 421-3555 or email us at concierge@ensemblecincinnati.org with questions or concerns.