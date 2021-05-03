Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DISNEY PRINCESS â€“ THE CONCERT is Headed to the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall in December

Your every dream will come true as these acclaimed Broadway stars sing your favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt stories.

May. 3, 2021 Â 
Be their guest as Broadway's Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, and Anna celebrate all the Disney Princesses in Disney Princess - The Concert, an unforgettable evening of story, animation, and song on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall. Perfect for Princesses and Princes of all ages, the musical experience is part of Cincinnati Arts Association's 2021-22 Season.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10:00 AM at www.CincinnatiArts.org and (513) 621-ARTS [2787]. For Group Sales, call (513) 977-4157. Due to the pandemic, the Aronoff Center Ticket Office is closed for in-person sales until further notice. Ticket prices: $65 â€¢ $55 â€¢ $45 â€¢ $35. Applicable services fees may apply.

For generations, Disney's Princesses have enchanted us with their courage and kindness. Their music has been the soundtrack to our lives. Now, for the first time in forever, that beloved music will be celebrated in Disney Princess - The Concert. TonyÂ®-nominee Susan Egan, two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes, GrammyÂ®-nominee Courtney Reed, and rising star Aisha Jackson join forces in this once-in-a-lifetime concert alongside their magical Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala, and enchanting Prince, Adam J. Levy.

Your every dream will come true as these acclaimed Broadway stars sing your favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories. They invite you to become part of their world... dress up in your best royal attire and get ready for an unforgettable evening at Disney Princess - The Concert.


