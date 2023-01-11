Cincinnati's May Festival And Vocal Arts Ensemble To Receive NEA Grants For Commissioning Projects

The Cincinnati May Festival has been selected by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grant for Arts Projects award of $20,000 to support its 25 for 25: A New Time for Choral Music Commissioning Project. The project is one of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects awarded by the NEA.
"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide," said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. "Projects such as this one with the May Festival strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy."
The Vocal Arts Ensemble of Cincinnati (VAE) has been awarded its first-ever National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Grant.
The grant will commission a new small ensemble orchestration of Sanctuary Road by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Paul Moravec and Grammy Award-winning librettist Mark Campbell to be premiered by the Vocal Arts Ensemble of Cincinnati on April 29, 2023.
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 22-23 MainStage Season continues with PRINCESS & FROG at the Taft Theatre February 18 – 27, 2023.
Broadway in Cincinnati presents HADESTOWN at the Aronoff Center in April 2023. The winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album will come to Cincinnati in 2023. Performances run from April 18 - 30, 2023.
Leapin' Lizards! Broadway in Cincinnati announced today that the individual tickets for an all-new tour of the iconic Tony Award-winning musical ANNIE are on sale now.
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
