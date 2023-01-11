Cincinnati's May Festival And Vocal Arts Ensemble To Receive NEA Grants For Commissioning Projects

The Cincinnati May Festival has been selected by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grant for Arts Projects award of $20,000 to support its 25 for 25: A New Time for Choral Music Commissioning Project. The project is one of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects awarded by the NEA.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide," said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. "Projects such as this one with the May Festival strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy."

The Vocal Arts Ensemble of Cincinnati (VAE) has been awarded its first-ever National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Grant.

The grant will commission a new small ensemble orchestration of Sanctuary Road by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Paul Moravec and Grammy Award-winning librettist Mark Campbell to be premiered by the Vocal Arts Ensemble of Cincinnati on April 29, 2023.