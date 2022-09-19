Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cincinnati Vocal Arts Ensemble Announces 2022-23 Season

Opening the season on November 12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at Christ Church Cathedral is a performance of Sarah Kirkland Snider's Mass for the Endangered.

Cincinnati News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 19, 2022  
Cincinnati Vocal Arts Ensemble Announces 2022-23 Season

Cincinnati's Vocal Arts Ensemble (VAE) led by Music Director Craig Hella Johnson announced its 2022-2023 season, the first complete season since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, with music inspired by the resilience of the human spirit, wildlife, and the changing natural state of the world.

Opening the season on November 12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at Christ Church Cathedral is a performance of Sarah Kirkland Snider's Mass for the Endangered, a program rescheduled from January 2022 due to the pandemic. Originally commissioned by Trinity Wall Street in 2020 as part of its "Mass Re-Imaginings" Project, Snider's Mass for the Endangered is a modern-day requiem for the natural world, weaving together text from the traditional Latin Mass and original poetry by Nathaniel Bellows. The six-movement piece gives voice to the voiceless in a spiritual prayer for the endangered animals of the planet, making an emotional appeal for compassion and protection from all that threatens Earth's delicate ecosystems.

The second program on January 21, 2023 at Christ Church Cathedral continues the theme of spirituality with Joby Talbot's Path of Miracles. Written in 2005 with libretto by Robert Dickinson, Path of Miracles was inspired by one of the most grueling pilgrimages along the Camino de Santiago, a large network of ancient pilgrim routes leading to the shrine of the apostle Saint James the Great in Spain. Divided into four sections, the music in each section depicts one of the church towns on the route to Santiago de Compostela and incorporates musical representations of the journey through the use of repeated phrases, or ostinatos, and an eclectic array of musical styles from around the world. The piece is sung a cappella in 17-part harmony and in more than seven languages, including Greek, Latin, Spanish, Basque, French, English, and German.

The third program on April 29, 2023 at the Aronoff Center for the Arts' Jarson-Kaplan Theater completes Cincinnati Vocal Arts Ensemble's 2022-23 season with Paul Moravec's Sanctuary Road. The oratorio, with libretto by Mark Campbell, is the second in the series of Moravec's large-scale works on American history and tells the story of William Still, an American hero who facilitated the escape of hundreds of enslaved people by way of the Underground Railroad. Sanctuary Road draws inspiration from Still's landmark 1872 book, The Underground Railroad Records, an archive of primary documents that trace the narrative arc of one of the most successful campaigns of civil disobedience in American history. Vocal Arts Ensemble will perform the world premiere of a new chamber orchestration of Sanctuary Road, orchestrated by Moravec himself.

"The music that makes up our season is densely loaded with meaningful and timely themes," said VAE Music Director Craig Hella Johnson. "Sarah Kirkland Snider's Mass for the Endangered is a beautiful prayer for the endangered wildlife and imperiled environments as a result of climate change. Joby Talbot's Path of Miracles is an epic pilgrimage along the Camino de Santiago and incorporates musical styles from around the world. And Paul Moravec's Sanctuary Road draws upon the heroic stories from William Still's memoir, The Underground Railroad Records. These stories as told through the power of music join our hearts together-performers and audience alike. I can't wait to share our 2022-23 season with everyone."

Tickets for Cincinnati Vocal Arts Ensemble's 2022-2023 season are now available online at vaecinci.com or by calling 513.381.3300. For more information, visit vaecinci.com.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Cincinnati? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER to Celebrate Its 10th Season With 30 City National TourTHE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER to Celebrate Its 10th Season With 30 City National Tour
September 16, 2022

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, will travel to 30 cities this fall while celebrating the show's 10th season. Inspired by the live stage show, the Original Special 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' from Disney Branded Television will stream this holiday season, only on Disney+.
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati And Partners To Host NEA BIG READ: GREATER CINCINNATI From September 2022 – June 2023Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati And Partners To Host NEA BIG READ: GREATER CINCINNATI From September 2022 – June 2023
September 15, 2022

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (ETC) and several community partners will host the NEA Big Read: Greater Cincinnati, sponsored in part by grant funding from the National Endowment for the Arts through Arts Midwest.
PAW PATROL LIVE! HEROES UNITE 2023 U.S. Tour AnnouncedPAW PATROL LIVE! HEROES UNITE 2023 U.S. Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group has announced the launch of PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite,” based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment.
Jack Hopewell, Elvie Ellis, Faith Jones & More to Star in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 2022-2023 North American TourJack Hopewell, Elvie Ellis, Faith Jones & More to Star in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 2022-2023 North American Tour
September 12, 2022

Casting has been announced for the next season of the Olivier Award-winning production of Regents Park Open Air Theatre’s Jesus Christ Superstar. The tour will begin the 2022-2023 season on October 8 at the River Center for the Performing Arts in Columbus, GA and go on to play over 45 cities.
Photos: First Look At IT'S NOT A TRIP IT'S A JOURNEY at the Know TheatrePhotos: First Look At IT'S NOT A TRIP IT'S A JOURNEY at the Know Theatre
September 8, 2022

Get your first look at the characters of Know Theatre’s National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of it’s not a trip it’s a journey, by Charly Evon Simpson, courtesy of theatrical-photography luminary Mikki Schaffner.