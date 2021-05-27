Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Pops Announce Summer 2021 Programming

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Pops announced summer 2021 plans today, marking the return of two beloved annual traditions, following its cancellation last year due to the Coronavirus. John Morris Russell and the Cincinnati Pops will return to Riverbend Music Center for the Fourth of July. And on August 20 Classical Roots will celebrate its 20th Anniversary with performances at three of the Orchestra's partner churches plus a culminating concert for all at Music Hall. With CDC and Ohio masking and distance requirements now relaxed, the full complement of Orchestra musicians can perform on stage together for the first time since the final Pops concert, celebrating King Records and the Cincinnati Sound, in March of 2020, and full seating capacities at both Riverbend and Music Hall have been reinstated.

The Cincinnati Pops will also perform as part of the Crown Jewels of Jazz summer series on the lawn of St. Aloysius in August, with specific details to be announced. Additionally, CSO In Your Neighborhood will return with members of the Orchestra popping up all over the city in unexpected places for casual concerts. Times, dates and locations will be shared on social media. And, as previously announced, the Orchestra will also perform as part of the Cincinnati Opera's summer season at Summit Park.

July 4, 2021 at 8pm

Riverbend Music Center

John Morris Russell, conductor

Annie Moses Band

Chris Kenney, vocalist

A summer tradition returns to Riverbend Music Center on the Fourth of July when the Cincinnati Pops presents Red, White & BOOM!, a concert celebrating Independence Day and great American music-making . John Morris Russell leads the family-friendly performance, featuring bluegrass sensations the Annie Moses Band and operatic star Chris Kenney. The concert is followed by another Cincinnati tradition: Rozzi's Famous Fireworks. The Pops series is presented by PNC and kids 17 and under are free on the lawn.

"We are ALL thrilled to be returning to the concert stage with the Pops at Riverbend, performing musical traditions beloved by everyone from sea to shining sea. From Jazz to Bluegrass, Broadway to Hollywood, and beloved patriotic favorites, we will celebrate our front-line heroes, service men and women as well the 245th anniversary of our nation's independence, in full orchestral splendor," said Russell.

Tickets: $15 and up (in advance); $5 for active and retired military members

FREE lawn admission for kids 17 and under (tickets issued at gate)

For details or to purchase visit: cincinnatisymphony.org

Riverbend is following all Ohio and CDC COVID safety guidelines. Fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear masks.

July 2021

Summit Park in Blue Ash

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra is the official Orchestra for the Cincinnati Opera. More information at cincinnatiopera.org

August 2021

John Morris Russell, conductor

Details to be announced.

August 20, 2021 at 7:30pm

Music Hall

John Morris Russell, conductor

Established in 2001 as a collaboration with local churches to celebrate African American musical traditions, Classical Roots commemorates its 20th anniversary by going back to its own roots. On August 20, John Morris Russell conducts a special concert at Music Hall, featuring the full Orchestra performing music created by some of the most important African American composers of the past and present. Members of the CSO will also perform at three Classical Roots partner churches: Zion Baptist Church, Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church, and Quinn Chapel A.M.E., with specific dates and ticket information to be announced.

"I could have never imagined the profound musical and spiritual impact that Classical Roots has engendered in our community and our orchestra, when I conducted our first concert twenty years ago," said John Morris Russell. This journey of discovery, and celebration has taken us from the sanctuaries of neighborhood churches to sold-out houses at Music Hall and continues to diversify and enliven the very ethos of our orchestral family. This summer we revisit many of the most impactful, delightful and glorious works we have performed together, both in the communities we first performed in, and with our full orchestra in Music Hall. I could not be more honored, humbled and exhilarated to be leading these concerts once again, and to reconnect with the most ardent music lovers throughout our region.

Classical Roots 2021 is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets: $14 and up. For details or to purchase visit: cincinnatisymphony.org

Music Hall is following all Ohio and CDC COVID safety guidelines. Fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear masks.