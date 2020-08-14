Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra President Discusses Plans For Upcoming Performances

The orchestra is also preparing for its socially distanced Live From Music Hall series.

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra President Jonathan Martin recently chatted with Cincinnati Business Courier about what's to come for the orchestra's upcoming season.

"Nothing has changed in a way that will allow us to do anything with more than 10 humans in the audience. Having said that, with our reimagined fall season with seven anchor performances, we've got the ability if the restrictions were lifted to accommodate as much as is legal (in Music Hall)," he said. "So while we're currently assuming that there won't be a live audience in Music Hall between September and December, we've got the ability to pivot quickly if the opportunity arises."

He said that the orchestra is also considering live outdoor performances, but without an audience.

"It will vary from 30 to 40 players, and each service (rehearsal or performance) is only 90 minutes," said Martin. "It's 6-foot distancing for strings and 12-foot distancing for winds and brass, so we're erring on the side of caution."

