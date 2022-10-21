Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Expands Global Presence Through New IDAGIO Streaming Partnership

Five full-length CSO concerts and three digital singles are now available to view on the IDAGIO platform. 

Oct. 21, 2022  
The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and IDAGIO, the world's leading audio and video classical streaming platform, will join forces to launch a new series of full-length digital concerts and digital singles on IDAGIO's Global Concert Hall. Five full-length CSO concerts and three digital singles are now available to view on the IDAGIO platform.

Acclaimed conductors and soloists featured with the CSO on IDAGIO include Music Director Louis Langrée, CSO Creative Partner Matthias Pintscher, CSO Concertmaster Stefani Matsuo, CSO Principal Oboe Dwight Parry, and special guest clarinetist Anthony McGill, violinists Leila Josefowicz and Jennifer Koh, pianist Drew Petersen, the instrumental ensemble Eighth Blackbird, and the May Festival Chorus directed by Robert Porco. Programs include world premiere performances of Guillaume Connesson's oboe concerto Les belles heures ("The Beautiful Hours"), Kinds of Kings' Nine Mothers, and Matthias Pintscher's Assonanza for solo violin and orchestra.

"We are excited to partner with IDAGIO to share our full-length CSO concerts and digital singles with more fans of music across the globe," said Jonathan Martin, President and CEO of the CSO. "As evidenced by the viewers from around the world who consistently tune in to our livestreams, there's a clear appetite on a global scale for the inspirational performances and innovative programs that the CSO produces. This new partnership with IDAGIO will help us to meet people where they are, no matter their physical location."

