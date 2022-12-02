Cincinnati Shakespeare Company to Continue 2022-2023 Season With a Holiday Show, a World Premiere, Shakespeare & More

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company will continue their 2022-2023 season featuring Shakespeare greats, classic comedies, fresh adaptations, and both world and regional premieres. All productions will feature Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's Resident Company of Actors.

Producing Artistic Director, Brian Isaac Phillips says, "in our 2022-2023 season, I am excited to share compelling stories that will feed the dialogue with our audiences." So far this season, CSC has presented productions of King Lear, The Living Dead, and Little Women.

Next up, for the 17th time this Christmas season, "Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)" by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald, and John K. Alvarez will continue to delight audiences with its brand of irreverent pop culture holiday humor from December 8 - 31, 2022 featuring Candice Handy, Geoffrey Warren Barnes II, Justin McCombs directed by Jeremy Dubin and introducing Colleen Dougherty as Santa.

Starting in 2023, the season continues with a magnificent new feat: Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is going to the Big Apple! In partnership with New York Classical Theatre, CSC presents the world premiere of a new play by Alice Scovell titled "The Rewards of Being Frank" playing January 27 - February 18, 2023 directed by Stephen Burdman, New York Classical Theatre's Founder and Artistic Director. Brian celebrates, "we are very excited about this project! This new play is the sequel to the beloved Oscar Wilde play The Importance of Being Earnest. The show will open here in Cincinnati before transferring to New York City for a limited Off-Broadway run."

Up next in the season are two back-to-back Shakespeare comedies. The first is "The Taming of the Shrew" directed by Jemma Levy March 3 - 25, 2023. This production reframes the story for modern audiences in an unexpected reimagining featuring Sara Mackie as Katherine. Then, playing April 7 - 29, 2023 will one of Shakespeare's most popular romantic comedies, "As You Like It" getting an all-new Brit-pop musical twist with original music by CSC's frequent musical collaborator Cary Davenport. This production will feature a fresh adaptation by Director Brant Russell and Producing Artistic Director Brian Isaac Phillips with ensemble powerhouse Courtney Lucien as Rosalind. Courtney recently appeared as Juliet in CSC's 2021 production of "Romeo and Juliet."

Coming to Cincinnati from recent revivals on Broadway and London's National Theatre, CSC closes its mainstage season with Alice Childress' inspiring comedy "Trouble in Mind" directed by Torie Wiggins and featuring Candice Handy playing May 12- June 3, 2023.

The season also marks a special anniversary for CSC as they celebrate Producing Artistic Director, Brian Isaac Phillips in his 20th season of artistic direction, vision, and leadership. Among his many accomplishments as the artistic leader of CSC, Phillips guided the company's completion of Shakespeare's 38-play canon, making Cincinnati Shakespeare Company one of the first five theaters to reach this milestone. Former Managing Director Maddie Regan says, "Brian's commitment to looking at Shakespeare and the Classics in fresh new ways has made CSC a valued part of the lives of thousands of Cincinnatians over the past 20 years. His passion for excellence on the mainstage is only matched by his devotion CSC's education program. Brian's largest contribution to the region is adding a gem to the Queen City's crown through the completion of The Otto M. Budig Theater, a $17MM project in the heart of our City." Brian's leadership of CSC has made the company a vibrant addition to the classical corridor of the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood and the overall cultural fabric of Cincinnati.

On its mainstage, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company continues to offer audiences great value with subscriptions consisting of flexible tickets that can be used in any combination for any performance. Subscription packages of seven tickets start at $271. All subscriptions are currently on sale and may be purchased through the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company website, www.cincyshakes.com, or box office by calling 513-381-BARD (2273) ext. 1.

Single tickets are now on sale but the recommended way to get the best price and priority seat selection is by becoming a subscriber! Single tickets range from $14-$70. CSC offers discounted tickets for students, seniors, local residents, and community partners. CSC is continuing its Access ticket program which debuted in 2020 and has been very well received by ticket buyers. This program features $14 tickets in the Upper Gallery of CSC's mainstage that can be purchased in advance by going online or calling the Box Office. A final option for ticket buyers is CSC's Rush Ticket program. Starting 1 hour before each performance, any unreserved tickets are available for $12. These seats may be located anywhere in the house depending on availability at the given performance. Visa, Discover, MasterCard, and American Express are accepted. Ticketing fees may apply. To purchase tickets or for more information, call the CSC Box Office at 513.381.BARD (2273) ext. 1, or visit www.cincyshakes.com.

The Remaining 2022-2023 Season at The Otto M. Budig Theater is as follows:

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)

by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald, and John K. Alvarez

December 8-31, 2022

CSC's holiday smash hit Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) is back again for another season of holiday hilarity! What begins as another annual production of A Christmas Carol, soon devolves into a slightly irreverent look at all of our "beloved holiday classics" including pop culture favorites like It's a Wonderful Life, Rudolph, Charlie Brown, and more! Add in topical references that keep this annual tradition fresh and fun as we send up everything from Dickens to Dr. Seuss for 90+ minutes of high-octane jollity and frivolity.

The Rewards of Being Frank

by Alice Scovell

Previews January 25 and 26

January 27 - February 18, 2023

Oscar Wilde's much-loved comic masterpiece "The Importance of Being Earnest" finally receives an uproarious sequel in this world premiere. Shenanigans ensue when lovebirds Algy and Cecily and Ernest and Gwendolen are revisited 7 years after their nuptials. As the young couples are on the search for a new schoolmaster to instruct their children, they must avoid the pitfalls of mistaken identity, monetary mischief, and a timeless struggle over cucumber sandwiches. Do not miss this exciting new tour-de-FARCE that will instruct you on the "The Rewards of Being Frank." This rolling world premiere hits Cincinnati stages before transferring to its Off-Broadway run as a co-production with New York Classical Theatre.

William Shakespeare's

The Taming of the Shrew

Previews March 1 and 2

March 3 - 25, 2023

Beloved and beautiful, Bianca has everything a girl could want-except a husband. Unfortunately for her, Bianca's overbearing parents prevent her happily-ever-after because her headstrong, ahead-of-her-times sister, Katherine, refuses to get married first. To convince her otherwise, Bianca's suitors enlist the help of money-hungry Petruchio to woo her sister under the promise of a hefty dowry. But Katherine's feminist hijinks result in a series of hilarious attempts to tame the "shrew" in this unexpected reimagining.

William Shakespeare's

As You Like It

Previews April 5 and 6

April 7 - 29, 2023

Banished by her dodgy uncle, Rosalind flees the city for the Forest of Arden, disguising herself as a man attempting to hide among the locals. It is not too long before she befriends a rag-tag group of exiles and bumps into her also-on-the-run crush, Orlando. The attraction is mutual, but will Rosalind reveal her true identity or kick him to the curb? As if! Don't miss this Brit-pop musical romp through Shakespeare's comedy, set in the 1990s featuring an original collection of songs that will make you want to burn a CD!

Trouble in Mind

by Alice Childress

Previews May 10 and 11

May 12 - June 3, 2023

Get a glimpse behind the scenes of 1950s Broadway! Wiletta Mayer, a talented Black actor, is confronted with the decision to compromise her values when cast in the starring role of a "progressive" play by a newly integrated theatre. As the show goes on, the curtains open, revealing a trailblazing backstage story of egos and attitudes, and an insightful and darkly comedic look at who we are and who we want to be. First staged over 60 years ago, Trouble in Mind is considered the masterpiece of actor and playwright Alice Childress.

About Cincinnati Shakespeare Company:

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is a professional theatre company dedicated to bringing Shakespeare and the classics to life for all. In the summer of 2017, the theater relocated to the Otto M. Budig Theater, a brand new facility in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood of Cincinnati. CSC's repertoire is composed of the works of William Shakespeare, literary adaptations, world premieres, and contemporary classics. CSC performs on a Small Professional Theatre contract with the Actors' Equity Association. Cincinnati Shakespeare is a member of Theater Communications Group and Shakespeare Theatre Association. Each year, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's Education and Outreach Programs reach more than 50,000 young people and community members by meeting audiences where they are. This includes sharing programming in schools, parks, community centers, and hosting educational matinees of mainstage productions. In 2015, CSC was proud to become one of the first five theaters in the United States to "Complete the Canon" by producing all 38 plays by William Shakespeare. CSC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and all donations are tax-deductible. Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is proud to be Cincinnati's stage for the Classics!