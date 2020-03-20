Cincinnati Shakespeare Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season

Cincinnati Shakespeare has cancelled the remainder of the season.

Read the full statement below:

It is with a continued heavy heart that we must notify you that all remaining productions in the 2019-2020 Season have now been cancelled, including "The Book of Will".

We previously announced the cancellations of "Pride and Prejudice" and "Hamlet". This is in response to the Governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine's order that all mass gatherings be cancelled. This week it has been further stated by government officials that even groups as small as 10 should avoid being in the same space. This became immediately problematic for a collaborative art form such as ours in theatre to continue with rehearsals and production builds so we have made the decision to cancel the remaining performances this season.

We have also heard from many of our patrons, asking the question "How can I help?"

Thank you for asking! There are several ways to lend your support right now:

1) Make a donation to our COVID19 Closure Fund online at the button below. Please consider making a donation to protect our ability to create powerful and engaging theatre long after this period of uncertainty passes. While our performances, workshops, classes, and events cannot go on for now, the lives and livelihoods of those who make the art you love must. Your philanthropic support ensures that when this crisis ends - and it will - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company will still be right here waiting for you with open arms.

2) Buy a 2020-2021 Season Subscription TODAY online at the button below. We are looking ahead to the next season and are very excited about the return to our stage. By subscribing today for next season, you are lending your support for our future early and helping to stabilize our revenue. All discounted Early Bird prices have been continued and the on sale date for Single Tickets has been pushed back so now is the perfect chance to get your tickets at the best prices and start looking ahead to better days! Having your commitment as a subscriber today helps to ensure our future stability.

3) Give a CSC Gift Certificate online at the button below. Buying a Gift Certificate today for yourself or someone you love is a great way to show your support for the future of CSC. And, of course, you can use that gift certificate on any future production!

Once we know more, we will reach out to our patrons with updates and information first. Your patience and understanding right now is so greatly appreciated as we all do our part to ensure the safety of our company, community, and country.

Remember we are all in this together.





