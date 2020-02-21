Cincinnati Pops Unveils 2020-21 Season

The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra and Conductor John Morris Russell are pleased to announce the details of their 2020-21 season at Music Hall. Highlights of the new season include return appearances by Pops favorites Audra McDonald, Pink Martini and Cirque de la Symphonie; live-orchestra-to-film presentations; a comedic tribute to orchestras by The Second City; JMR's 10th anniversary celebration, featuring a world premiere by Grammy-winning composer Eric Whitacre; two Lollipops concerts for younger audiences; and four annual Cincinnati traditions: Red White & Boom at Riverbend on Independence Day, Holiday Pops with vocalists Aubrey Logan and Darius de Haas, New Year's Eve at Music Hall and Classical Roots.

"It's hard to believe the 2020-21 season marks my tenth as conductor of the Cincinnati Pops," said John Morris Russell (JMR). "What unbridled joy I've had, working with our versatile and virtuosic musicians, some of the most exhilarating guest artists found on any stage, and, best of all, sharing it with the greatest Pops fans from all over town, across the country and around the world. Next season, we'll see familiar faces and brilliant new stars, and experience out-of-this-world, jaw-dropping musical events that will entertain and inspire."

Headliners and Special Presentations

For the 2020-21 Cincinnati Pops subscription series, John Morris Russell and the Cincinnati Pops welcome stars of Broadway, television and film; acrobats and comedians; and exhilarating entertainers for the 2020-21 season.

Cirque de la Symphonie

Friday, September 25, 2020 at 8pm

Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 8pm

Sunday, September 27 at 2pm

John Morris Russell, conductor

An all-new show by the amazing acrobats, contortionists, tumblers, balancers and athletes of Cirque is set to music by Manuel De Falla, Arturo Márquez, Gerónimo Giménez, Rafael Hernández, Astor Piazzolla and more.

Friday, October 16, 2020 at 8pm

Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 8pm

Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2pm

Andy Einhorn, conductor

The dazzling Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winner Audra McDonald sings Broadway classics from Rogers and Hammerstein to Bernstein and Sondheim plus current musical theater hits.

JMR's Greatest Hits

Friday, January 22, 2021 at 8pm

Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 8pm

Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 2pm

John Morris Russell, conductor

The Cincinnati Pops celebrates JMR's tenth anniversary as Pops Conductor with a wide range of pop, rock, jazz, film and Broadway favorites, including Bernstein's Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, music from E.T., Pops renditions of classics including "Born to Run" and "Birdland" and a new work from Grammy-winning composer Eric Whitacre.

Disney in Concert: "A Dream is a Wish"

Friday, March 5, 2021 at 8pm

Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 8pm

Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2pm

John Morris Russell, conductor

The magic of Disney comes to life with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra providing the musical soundtrack to a montage of footage from animated classics including The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Aladdin, and other classic Disney films.

The Disney presentation of Disney in Concert: "A Dream is a Wish" is licensed by Disney Concerts.

© All rights reserved.

Pink Martini

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 7:30pm

John Morris Russell, conductor

Pink Martini returns to Music Hall for a one-night-only appearance of jazz, cabaret, cinema scores and Latin rhythms with the Cincinnati Pops.

The Best of Second City: Fully Orchestrated

Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 8pm

Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 2pm

Damon Gupton, conductor

From Bill Murray and Gilda Radner to Steve Carrell, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the legendary Second City improv enterprise has launched the careers of many of the funniest comedians of our time. The Toronto Second City troupe joins Pops Principal Guest Conductor Damon Gupton and the Orchestra for their humorous and off-the-cuff antics set to symphonic classics.

Live Orchestra with Film

In the 2020-21 season, the Cincinnati Pops provides the live, musical soundtrack for two orchestra-with-film events: the action-thriller STAR WARS: Return of the Jedi and Coco, which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film.

Coco

Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 7pm

Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2pm

Sarah Hicks, conductor

The Cincinnati Pops performs composer Michael Giacchino's musical soundtrack to Coco, the story of 12-year-old Miguel's journey to find his great-great-grandfather and realize his dream of becoming a musician.

STAR WARS: Return of the Jedi

Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 7pm

Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 7pm

Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 2pm

Damon Gupton, conductor

In this, the finale of the original Star Wars trilogy, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, R2-D2 and C-3PO save Han Solo from the grip of Jabba the Hutt. The Cincinnati Pops provides the perfect accompaniment, performing John Williams' epic score.

Disney presentations of Coco and STAR WARS: Return of the Jedi and Coco are licensed by Disney Concerts.

© All rights reserved.

Cincinnati Traditions

The annual July 4th concert at Riverbend, the Orchestra's holiday offerings and Classical Roots are longstanding Cincinnati traditions celebrating the city, its people and its cultural heritage. JMR and the Cincinnati Pops carry on those traditions in 2020-21 with a patriotic celebration, a heart-warming holiday concert, a glamorous New Year's Eve and a soulful, uplifting testament to our diverse community.

Red, White & Boom

Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Riverbend

John Morris Russell, conductor

Melinda Doolittle, vocalist

Former American Idol contestant Melinda Doolittle joins JMR and the Pops for an Independence Day salute to America. Capping off the evening are Rozzi's Famous Fireworks.

Holidays at the Pops

Holiday Pops with Aubrey Logan and Darius de Haas

Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11am and 8pm

Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2pm and 8pm

Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 2pm and 8pm

John Morris Russell, conductor

Aubrey Logan, vocalist

Darius de Haas, vocalist

Pop and jazz singer Aubrey Logan, a Postmodern Jukebox favorite, and Broadway actor and singer Darius de Haas, most recently known as the voice of Shy Baldwin on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, join JMR and the Pops for their annual Holiday Concert.

New Year's Eve: Shaken, Not Stirred

Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 8pm

John Morris Russell, conductor

Capathia Jenkins, vocalist

Ron Bohmer, vocalist

JMR and the Pops ring in 2021 with iconic themes from Spy-Fi classics and the James Bond movie franchise, including music from Mission Impossible, Austin Powers, Diamonds are Forever, Goldfinger and much more.

Classical Roots

Friday, April 16, 2021 at 8pm

John Morris Russell, conductor

Classical Roots celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2021. What started as a small concert series in 2001 has grown into the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra's annual celebration of African American music and the African American experience. At its center is the all-volunteer Classical Roots Community Choir, made up of 150 singers from more than 50 churches who perform in concerts and other collaborations throughout the year.

Lollipops

Lollipops concerts are designed for families and with the Cincinnati Pops' youngest audiences in mind.

Holidays Around the World

Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:30am

The Cincinnati Pops presents a program of holiday music from many different traditions: Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Diwali are all celebrated on this program tailored especially for the CSO's youngest audiences.

Carnival of the Animals

Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 10:30am

JMR's adaptation of Camille Saint-Saëns Carnival of the Animals is an introduction to all of the instruments in the Orchestra.

The Lollipops Family series is presented by United Dairy Farmers and Homemade Brand Ice Cream and receives additional support from the Cincinnati Symphony Club.





Related Articles Shows View More Cincinnati Stories

More Hot Stories For You