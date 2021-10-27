Cincinnati Playhouse In The Park Reimagines SNOW WHITE With Virtual Off The Hill Production

The Playhouse's Off the Hill touring series begins its season of fairy tales and fables with Snow White, a free virtual production for children ages 6 and up and their families. In this fun-filled and fantastic retelling, Snow White and her most trusted companion, Dwarf #4, discover the true meaning of happily ever after: friendship, family and a whole lot of laughter. The tour will be streamed virtually on weekends from now through Nov. 14.



Snow White is adapted by Greg Banks, plays are familiar to Playhouse audiences. He also created contemporary versions of classics like Robin Hood and The Jungle Book that delighted students and families in previous seasons. "Greg Banks is a playwright that I love to program," says Daunielle Rasmussen, Playhouse Director of Artistic Engagement and the director of the show. "His adaptations of classic tales are vibrant, funny and give female characters agency over their participation in the story."



While princes and magic wands are left to "save the day" in some stories, Snow White and Dwarf #4 discover what it means to share one's truth in full in this new tale. Together, the two characters retell the story we all know - in which Snow White finds refuge with seven dwarfs after the evil queen tries to have her killed - but relay it from their own perspective. Two actors put their performance skills to the test by embodying all the characters themselves. With twists and tweaks from the original, Banks' script reimagines the classic fairy tale as Snow White takes ownership of the story named after her and becomes a brave and adventurous heroine.



"I connect to her resiliency, and I love how Snow White creates an entire world for herself that reflects the love she gives to those around her," says Rasmussen. "It is that love, and her found family, that save her - versus a prince coming to the rescue."



Snow White will be available virtually on weekends through Nov. 14, with each performance hosted by a community organization. The Playhouse will also present two additional Off the Hill performances this season: Hare and Tortoise will be available both virtually and in person this winter and The Little Mermaid will be performed in person during the spring.



