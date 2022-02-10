Cincinnati Playhouse In The Park Announces 2022-23 Season

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park has announced the lineup of shows for its 2022-23 season, including the first in its new state-of-the-art Rouse Theatre. The 2022-23 mainstage season will feature eight shows, several of which the Playhouse will stage at venues around Greater Cincinnati in the fall of 2022 as construction of the Rouse Theatre is completed.



The Rouse Theatre will open in March 2023 with a new production of the musical A Chorus Line. The season also includes an Agatha Christie mystery, another chapter in August Wilson's American Century Cycle and two world premieres, including a fresh take on the classic Western Shane from acclaimed playwright Karen Zacarías.



"From our grand opening production of A Chorus Line to exciting world premieres and new work, the 2022-23 season embodies the very best of American theatre and celebrates the rich diversity of our world," said Blake Robison, producing artistic director. "Our new facility will serve the entire Cincinnati arts and culture community. We are eager to open our doors, share resources and highlight the work of so many outstanding artists."

OFF-SITE PERFORMANCES - FALL 2022

Agatha Christie's masterpiece mystery, Murder on the Orient Express takes audiences on a thrilling ride with Ken Ludwig's adaptation at the Aronoff Center's Jarson-Kaplan Theatre.

The iconic Mexican painter Frida Kahlo comes to life with incredible vibrancy in Frida...A Self Portrait, written and performed by Vanessa Severo, at The Carnegie Theatre in Covington, Kentucky.

In an exclusive engagement of a new production, The Lion tells an intimate musical tale about one man's courage and the redemptive power of music at the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater in Price Hill.

In addition, the Playhouse's Off the Grid Series will present two immersive theatrical experiences in the fall: Haunted Corn Maze is an all-new, immersive experience that promises chilling stories and festive frights aplenty in the corn maze at Berger Farm and Gardens on weekends in October. Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig's Holiday Party will ring in the holiday season in December with an immersive Victorian-era party experience at The Phoenix event space downtown.



ROUSE THEATRE GRAND OPENING SEASON

A Chorus Line, bursts with artistic passion as it opens the Rouse Theatre in March 2023.

Another chapter of the American Century Cycle unfolds in August Wilson's Seven Guitars.

One of the greatest Westerns of all time is given new life by Karen Zacarías in Shane - a co-commission with the Guthrie Theater.



ROSENTHAL SHELTERHOUSE THEATRE SEASON

Lloyd Suh's The Chinese Lady paints a darkly poetic yet whimsical portrait of the first Chinese woman to step foot on U.S. soil.

Origin Story is a world premiere comedy from playwright Nathan Alan Davis that answers life's biggest questions in surprising ways.



"With our robust schedule of fall events, we're deepening our roots in the community like never before," Robison said. "The stages may be different, but the quality of artistry and the innovative spirit of our community events remain the same."



Robison also announced two new community-based initiatives that will begin after the opening of the new mainstage theatre complex in 2023:



The Resident Artists program will enable local artists to utilize Playhouse resources to enhance their own creative endeavors. Cincinnati-based theatre artists Curtis D. Shepard and Derek J. Snow will make up the inaugural cohort for the new program. Both Shepard and Snow have worked extensively in the Greater Cincinnati area as actors, directors and playwrights and have recently received national attention for their work with The Breath Project.

Meetup Mondays will host small arts and cultural organizations in need of a venue, hold discussions and events, offer enrichment opportunities and more. Further details on Meetup Mondays will be announced later.



"Our plan is to share our space with artists and community organizations," said Robison. "Partnerships like these keep Cincinnati's arts community rich with talent and collaboration."



A full listing of the season with dates, directors, sponsors and descriptions is included below.



Subscriptions to the 2022-23 season go on sale in early March. The Rouse Theatre season subscription package will include Murder on the Orient Express. Seating in the new Rouse Theatre will begin in the spring after the renewal process for current subscribers is complete. The Rosenthal Shelterhouse Theatre package includes Frida...A Self Portrait and The Lion. Build Your Own Series packages allow a minimum of three shows from either theatre.



Individual tickets for fall productions, including Off the Grid, are expected to go on sale this summer, and individual tickets for the Rouse and Rosenthal Shelterhouse theatres will go on sale sometime in the winter. COVID-19 health and safety guidelines for next season are unknown and will be announced later.



For more information, visit cincyplay.com or call the Box Office at 513-421-3888 or 800-582-3208 toll-free in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Patrons who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, deaf-blind or speech disabled dial 711 to connect to the Box Office via Ohio Relay Services. The Playhouse is fully accessible.