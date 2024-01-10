Cincinnati Opera Unveils Dynamic Community Programs And Performances Enhancing Its 2024 Summer Festival Experience

Events begin in January 2024 and run through July 2024.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards Photo 2 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards
Cincinnati May Festival Unveils New Artistic Leadership Model And 2024 Schedule Photo 3 Cincinnati May Festival Unveils New Artistic Leadership Model And 2024 Schedule

Cincinnati Opera Unveils Dynamic Community Programs And Performances Enhancing Its 2024 Summer Festival Experience

Building upon the anticipation of its previously announced 2024 Summer Festival, Cincinnati Opera today unveiled a wide-ranging roster of community events and performances designed to augment and enhance its festival-going experience. Events begin in January 2024 and run through July 2024.

In September 2023, the company announced its 2024 mainstage season lineup at Cincinnati's historic Music Hall, which will feature W.A. Mozart's Don Giovanni (June 13 and 15), Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata (June 27, 28*, and 30), and the highly anticipated world stage premiere of Paul McCartney's Liverpool Oratorio, in its first-ever operatic presentation (July 18, 20, 21, and 27).

Today's newly announced events include the expansion of the company's recently launched Studio Sessions, a series of intimate performances at Music Hall's Wilks Studio curated and performed by stars of the 2024 Summer Festival. Also included is the return of the fan-favorite, free events Opera Goes to Church!, Back to the Zoo, and Opera in the Park.

Cincinnati Opera Young Professionals (COYP), a volunteer organization composed of opera fans under 40, will bring back the popular event series Singers & Spirits, hosted at local bars and wineries. In January, COYP will present their first-ever signature fundraiser, COYP Bacchanal, and in May, they'll remount their opera season kickoff event, Divas & Diamonds.

In July, Cincinnati Opera will host a celebratory fundraising event in conjunction with the opening night performance of Paul McCartney's Liverpool Oratorio, details of which will be announced in February 2024.

The newly announced events are in addition to the company's previously announced Opera Raps, a free series of conversations led by opera experts revealing behind-the-scenes insights into the works featured during the 2024 Summer Festival.

Cincinnati Opera will also present multiple events focused on equity, accessibility, and inclusion, which will be produced in partnership with local healthcare and social service organizations. These include the annual Sensory-Friendly Rehearsals and Community Open Dress Rehearsal, as well as the second annual Access Night, which offers audiences with diverse accessibility needs the opportunity to experience opera through the use of assistive technologies. Dates and information for these events will be shared via community partners. Additional details are available from Cincinnati Opera's Community Engagement and Education department: education@cincinnatiopera.org.

“Our summer festival of grand opera in Music Hall is the foundation of our programming,” said Christopher Milligan, Cincinnati Opera's Harry Fath General Director & CEO. “At the same time, we are also committed to an array of programs that connect us with our community throughout the year. Many of these programs were developed hand-in-hand with artists and community partners and in response to our audience's appetite for variety. As always, we seek to expand access and welcome in new audiences by providing multiple, meaningful points of connection.”

The full schedule of Cincinnati Opera's community events and performances leading up to and surrounding the 2024 Summer Festival can be found below. Admission prices vary; see schedule for individual event and ticketing details. For additional information, visit cincinnatiopera.org.

*Indicates new performance date. The second performance of La Traviata has been moved from June 29, 2024, to June 28, 2024, in order to avoid conflicts with other major events near Music Hall.




RELATED STORIES - Cincinnati

1
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Cincinnati! Winners include The Carnegie, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Ensemble Theatre Company and more.

2
Cincinnati May Festival Unveils New Artistic Leadership Model And 2024 Schedule Photo
Cincinnati May Festival Unveils New Artistic Leadership Model And 2024 Schedule

Cincinnati May Festival announces a new artistic leadership model and reveals the 2024 festival schedule. Composer Julia Wolfe is appointed as the inaugural Festival Director. Celebrating Robert Porco's 35-year tenure, the festival will also feature Bob's Big Sing: A May Festival Reunion on March 23.

3
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Cincinnati Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Cincinnati Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Review: A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS at Aronoff Center Photo
Review: A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS at Aronoff Center

A Magical Cirque Christmas came to Cincinnati, OH for a night of jaw-dropping spectacle, pure talent, and holiday cheer. With acts ranging from body-bending acrobats, daring endeavors, and awe-inspiring magic tricks, this tour truly goes above and beyond a mere holiday variety show. The goal of the evening is to enhance Christmas magic and joy for all, and in this it certainly succeeds.

More Hot Stories For You

Cincinnati May Festival Unveils New Artistic Leadership Model And 2024 ScheduleCincinnati May Festival Unveils New Artistic Leadership Model And 2024 Schedule
DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. & More Set for The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 24-25 MainStage SeasonDISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. & More Set for The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 24-25 MainStage Season
Cast Set For The Cincinnati Pops' CHICAGO THE MUSICAL IN CONCERTCast Set For The Cincinnati Pops' CHICAGO THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT
The Educational Theatre Foundation Reveals Six New TrusteesThe Educational Theatre Foundation Reveals Six New Trustees

Videos

HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring Video
HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Video
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley Video
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley
View all Videos

Cincinnati SHOWS
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition in Cincinnati Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (2/17-2/26)
Beetlejuice in Cincinnati Beetlejuice
Aronoff Center (1/16-1/28)
Only Rose in Cincinnati Only Rose
CenterStage Players (1/05-1/13)
August Wilson's How I Learned What I Learned in Cincinnati August Wilson's How I Learned What I Learned
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (2/17-3/10)
Hello, Dolly! in Cincinnati Hello, Dolly!
The Carnegie (2/02-2/18)
Disney’s Finding Nemo JR. in Cincinnati Disney’s Finding Nemo JR.
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (4/20-4/29)
Clue in Cincinnati Clue
Aronoff Center (5/14-5/19)
The Match Game in Cincinnati The Match Game
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (4/13-5/05)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Cincinnati SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Aronoff Center (4/23-5/05)
Peter Pan in Cincinnati Peter Pan
Aronoff Center (3/12-3/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You