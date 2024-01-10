Cincinnati Opera Unveils Dynamic Community Programs And Performances Enhancing Its 2024 Summer Festival Experience

Building upon the anticipation of its previously announced 2024 Summer Festival, Cincinnati Opera today unveiled a wide-ranging roster of community events and performances designed to augment and enhance its festival-going experience. Events begin in January 2024 and run through July 2024.

In September 2023, the company announced its 2024 mainstage season lineup at Cincinnati's historic Music Hall, which will feature W.A. Mozart's Don Giovanni (June 13 and 15), Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata (June 27, 28*, and 30), and the highly anticipated world stage premiere of Paul McCartney's Liverpool Oratorio, in its first-ever operatic presentation (July 18, 20, 21, and 27).

Today's newly announced events include the expansion of the company's recently launched Studio Sessions, a series of intimate performances at Music Hall's Wilks Studio curated and performed by stars of the 2024 Summer Festival. Also included is the return of the fan-favorite, free events Opera Goes to Church!, Back to the Zoo, and Opera in the Park.

Cincinnati Opera Young Professionals (COYP), a volunteer organization composed of opera fans under 40, will bring back the popular event series Singers & Spirits, hosted at local bars and wineries. In January, COYP will present their first-ever signature fundraiser, COYP Bacchanal, and in May, they'll remount their opera season kickoff event, Divas & Diamonds.

In July, Cincinnati Opera will host a celebratory fundraising event in conjunction with the opening night performance of Paul McCartney's Liverpool Oratorio, details of which will be announced in February 2024.

The newly announced events are in addition to the company's previously announced Opera Raps, a free series of conversations led by opera experts revealing behind-the-scenes insights into the works featured during the 2024 Summer Festival.

Cincinnati Opera will also present multiple events focused on equity, accessibility, and inclusion, which will be produced in partnership with local healthcare and social service organizations. These include the annual Sensory-Friendly Rehearsals and Community Open Dress Rehearsal, as well as the second annual Access Night, which offers audiences with diverse accessibility needs the opportunity to experience opera through the use of assistive technologies. Dates and information for these events will be shared via community partners. Additional details are available from Cincinnati Opera's Community Engagement and Education department: education@cincinnatiopera.org.

“Our summer festival of grand opera in Music Hall is the foundation of our programming,” said Christopher Milligan, Cincinnati Opera's Harry Fath General Director & CEO. “At the same time, we are also committed to an array of programs that connect us with our community throughout the year. Many of these programs were developed hand-in-hand with artists and community partners and in response to our audience's appetite for variety. As always, we seek to expand access and welcome in new audiences by providing multiple, meaningful points of connection.”

The full schedule of Cincinnati Opera's community events and performances leading up to and surrounding the 2024 Summer Festival can be found below. Admission prices vary; see schedule for individual event and ticketing details. For additional information, visit cincinnatiopera.org.

*Indicates new performance date. The second performance of La Traviata has been moved from June 29, 2024, to June 28, 2024, in order to avoid conflicts with other major events near Music Hall.