Cincinnati Landmark Productions Cancels ALL SHOOK UP

Cincinnati Landmark Productions announced today the cancellation of all currently scheduled performances of ALL SHOOK UP at the Covedale Center for the Performing Arts.

With the current state-wide ban on mass gatherings and the federal recommendation to limit group activity for the next several weeks, the organization simply could not rehearse and prepare this show - nor keep the cast and production team in place for any postponed dates - in this timeline.

Executive Artistic Director Tim Perrino announced today his hope to replace ALL SHOOK UP as the season finale in the Covedale's 2019-20 Marquee Series with a brand-new production with later run dates (if the mass gathering ban is lifted in time).

"This is an all new show I'm calling IMPOSSIBLE DREAM: CELEBRATING 100 SHOWS AT THE COVEDALE," Perrino said. "That's right. This will be the 100th Marquee Series show since we opened the doors to the Covedale in 2002. Amazing!"

Perrino called the show a kind of 'greatest hits' from Covedale productions audiences have loved for these past 18 seasons.

"IMPOSSIBLE DREAM will feature some of the absolute best performers in town, bringing you thrilling songs, dynamic dances and a few laughs from Broadway's greatest shows," he said.

At this time, IMPOSSIBLE DREAM is currently slated to run May 14 through June 7 but would remain subject to change based on information at that time.

All tickets previously purchased for ALL SHOOK UP would be honored during the run of IMPOSSIBLE DREAM. Ticket holders should receive information in the mail alerting them to their new show date.

Perrino said the new production would not just be a celebration of the past. It would be a necessary step to keep Cincinnati Landmark Productions afloat during this difficult time.

"As audiences have heard me say many times, our organization heavily relies on ticket sales and other show-based earned revenue," he said. "As such, with this community health crisis, we are facing a potentially catastrophic loss of income during this time. That's the grim but true reality of the situation. We're going to buckle down. We're going to be responsible. But this will hurt."

All support - especially donations - are invaluable at what Perrino called the most tenuous moment in the west side arts group's history. CLICK HERE TO DONATE! But future ticket and gift certificate sales can greatly stabilize the organization as well, he said. Just coming out to the next show, whenever that is, is a key first step.

"We sincerely hope that audiences will support this new show, as it's a production we can conceive, rehearse and present in the current timeline, based on what we know right now," Perrino said. "This is an unprecedented situation, like nothing I've seen in my 45 years in this business. We're hopeful with your support, we will get through this and we'll see you again at the theater soon!"

Reminder: information and directives from governmental authorities are changing almost daily. CLP encourages patrons to visit its web site or follow its social media channels to receive the latest information directly.





