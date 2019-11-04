Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati's A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Coming This December

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's yuletide favorite A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS returns to the Taft Theatre December 7-16, 2019, and this production features Local 12's own Bob Herzog as Man's Best Friend, Snoopy!

Just like the television special everyone knows and loves, A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS will warm your heart this December, no matter how cold it gets outside!

Back by popular demand, the whole family is invited to celebrate the season with this live rendition of your favorite holiday TV special! Don't let the hustle, bustle and commercialism of the holidays get you down. Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy and the entire Peanuts gang are here to remind us about what's most important during the Yuletide season. 2019 marks the 54th anniversary of the animated TV special, A Charlie Brown Christmas. Produced by Lee Mendelson and directed by Bill Melendez, the CBS program debuted on December 9, 1965.

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS was originally written by Charles M. Shulz. Based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mandelson. Stage adaptation by Eric Schaeffer. By special arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson. A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS is presented by arrangement with TAMS-WITMARK. This show will be directed and choreographed by Roderick Justice, TCT's Producing Artistic Director.

All of The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's Broadway-style MainStage productions, including A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS, are performed in the historic Taft Theatre, 5th and Sycamore Streets in Downtown Cincinnati. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased via ticketmaster.com.

Q102 and The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati are proud to collect items for St. Joseph Orphanage at all performances of A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS. Children and adults are encouraged to bring any new and unwrapped item to the show and we'll collect them in the Taft Theatre lobby. In addition, TCT will collect gifts at our Red Bank Road location. Patrons can drop off items in the lobby of our building during business hours.

School performances of A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS will be held December 10-13 and December 16, 2019 during the daytime hours. For details about how to purchase tickets to TCT's school performances, visit www.thechildrenstheatre.com.





