Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati Re-Imagines Season

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) originally announced that Disney Channel's smash hit movie musical, Disney's Descendants, would open the theatre's 2020-21 MainStage Season, followed by ELF THe Musical Jr., Doctor Dolittle Jr., and the world-premiere musical, Princess & Frog. For the safety of patrons and artists, and anticipated restrictions for large gatherings, the nation's oldest children's theatre has decided to postpone these productions to the 2021-22 season.

Fear not! TCT has announced plans to replace the shows with four productions guaranteed to wow young and old alike, while keeping safety a priority. The new line-up includes in-person performances for those who would like to experience a socially-distanced live show, and digital experiences for those who would prefer to enjoy the production from the comfort of their home.

TCT's Producing Artistic Director, Roderick Justice, says: "While we are sad Season 101 will be postponed, we are elated to announce a new re-imagined season, keeping audiences and artists safe while keeping mission In Focus. As a theatre for young people which normally serves over 200,000 each season, we had to make some dramatic changes and start from scratch to curate a new season of titles which also grants us the license to stream the productions digitally."

TCT's first three MainStage shows will take place on the Ralph and Patricia Corbett SHOWTIME STAGE at TCT's Red Bank location. Seating will be very limited, demand is high, and performances are expected to sell out quickly.

In April 2021, last season's postponed TCT production of Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. will take place at THE TAFT THEATRE in Downtown Cincinnati. TCT will follow all State and CDC guidelines with reduced capacity seating models and safety protocols in place as necessary.

"Accessibility to our programming is incredibly important right now," says Kim Kern, TCT's Managing Director and CEO. "The stories we tell give families hope and joy as we look to the future. Due to the limited capacity of our Showtime Stage, TCT's first three productions will be available to purchase digitally though our website in partnership with Broadway on Demand."

Tralen Doler, Vice President of Broadway On Demand says, "Broadway On Demand is thrilled to have TCT joining our platform. Their innovation and dedication to creating art in these times is inspiring and exactly what we hope for in a partner. We look forward to sharing their thrilling work with viewers around the world."

In addition, the TCT Creative Team has been working diligently to create and debut new safety protocols to protect the audience, staff, and the actors on stage. Nose and mouth coverings will be integrated into many costumes and pre-recorded vocal amplification will be used to reduce the amount of respiration created by actors during a performance.

"The theatre has been using masks since 600BC!" Justice says. "I'm actually quite excited to wrap our imaginations around some creative storytelling solutions to provide unique theatre utilizing mask work and pantomime!"

