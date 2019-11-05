Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati Offers Facility Rentals

Host your next meeting, training, or party at The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati!

With twelve unique spaces in its newly remodeled building, including an executive conference room and a 152-seat theater, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is sure to be an optimal choice for your next gig.

Centrally located off Red Bank Road in Cincinnati, it's the perfect solution to meet your needs.

Call Tera Pierce at (513) 569-8080 x32 or visit www.thechildrenstheatre.com for more details.

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) has been creating lifelong memories for families with children and school audiences since 1919, making it the oldest professional theater for young audiences in the nation.





