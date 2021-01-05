CCM's Moveable Feast Makes Virtual Debut

Enjoy the artistry of CCM students and prominent alumni - all from the comfort of your own home during the college's virtual fundraising event.

Cincinnati's premier arts fundraiser gets a virtual makeover when the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) presents Moveable Feast online on Jan. 22, 2021. Join them as they travel around the country to see firsthand how CCM sets the bar in the arts world.

Enjoy an evening with the CCM family, despite the miles or the social distance that may separate us. Audiences from coast to coast can experience CCM's student and alumni stars in a variety of online performances that showcase the full spectrum of the performing and media arts.

Alumni guest artists include stars from popular titles of the stage and screen like Hamilton, Frozen, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Netflix's Dead to Me and more! Featuring CCM Musical Theatre alumni Nikki Renée Daniels (BFA, '01), Noah J. Ricketts (BFA, '14) and Stephanie Jae Park (BFA, '14); Opera alumnus Edward Nelson (BM, '11; MM, '13); and Acting alumni Diana Maria Riva (BFA, '91; MFA, '95), Aaron Serotsky (BFA, '97), Torrie Wiggins (BFA, '03), Blake Kubena (BFA, '07) and more. The full line up of alumni guests and program information will be announced in January. Moveable Feast offerings feature performances by the college's Wind Symphony, Philharmonia and Jazz Ensemble, and by students in CCM's Musical Theatre, Dance and Piano programs. The program also showcases video pieces by CCM Media Production and Theatre Design and Production students.

In addition to the performances, Moveable Feast's virtual debut features a silent auction, private VIP chat rooms and dinner at home from Jeff Thomas Catering for Cincinnati audiences.

Hosted by CCMpower - a dedicated volunteer group comprised of friends, advocates and alumni - Moveable Feast generates essential support to fund student scholarships, projects and travel opportunities. These unique educational offerings are essential to the CCM experience and provide creative opportunities for students that are vital to their growth as creators and collaborators. This year, COVID-19 cancelled paid work that students rely on and drastically changed students' family financial circumstances. Their students need scholarship and emergency funds now more than ever. Your support will set the stage for their students to be and to create what is next in the arts. Learn how to become a sponsor of Moveable Feast.

Virtual Moveable Feast: From Coast to Coast

8 p.m. Jan. 22, 2021

Schedule of events:

Sponsor pre-show chat: 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Performances: 8-9 p.m.

Purchasing Tickets

Sponsor and Host tickets to Moveable Feast are on sale now and can be purchased online at foundation.uc.edu/MoveableFeast2021 or over the telephone at 513-556-2100.

General Admission, Young Professional and CCM Alumni tickets will be available beginning Jan. 8, 2021. General Admission and Young Professional tickets cost $25; CCM Alumni tickets cost $15. Tickets will be available for purchase online at foundation.uc.edu/MoveableFeast2021.

After purchasing tickets, audience members will receive registration information on how to access the event website. If you don't live in the Eastern Standard Time zone or simply want to watch Moveable Feast at a different time, the performances will be accessible at your convenience on the event website with your login information.

Sponsorship and host levels range from $150-$10,000. To discuss benefit details or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Libby Coletta, Assistant Director of Development, at 513-556-2100 or olivia.coletta@uc.edu.