BORED TEACHERS COMEDY TOUR Comes To Aronoff Center, September 22

The biggest entertainment platform for teachers in the world, Bored Teachers presents the funniest teacher-comedians in the nation all on one stage. Their hilarious skits have amassed hundreds of millions of views on the internet, and they're all joining comic forces for a night of laughter you do not want to miss. The Bored Teachers: We Can't Make This Stuff Up! Comedy Tour makes a stop at the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall on Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM. The show is part of the Cincinnati Arts Association's 2023-24 Season.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10:00 AM at Click Here, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. For groups of ten or more, call (513) 977-4157. Applicable services fees may apply. Special VIP tickets are available for purchase and include a souvenir Bored Teachers Comedy Tour lanyard/badge and priority access (skip the line!) to a Meet-and-Greet available to all audience members, where you can take photos and get autographs with your favorite teacher-comedians.

With more than five million followers across social platforms (Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube), Bored Teachers has 20+ million views every month of their viral comedy videos. The tour includes the most hilarious and well-known teacher comedians in the business with millions of combined followers as well. This comedy powerhouse is making its way around the country with 120+ shows booked so far this year! Teachers everywhere need a night of laughter, and the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour is the perfect fix. For a complete listing of all tour stops, visit the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour page.

