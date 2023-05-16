BORED TEACHERS COMEDY TOUR Comes To Aronoff Center, September 22

More than ever, teachers need an outlet to kick back and laugh at the trials and tribulations of daily classroom life.

BORED TEACHERS COMEDY TOUR Comes To Aronoff Center, September 22

The biggest entertainment platform for teachers in the world, Bored Teachers presents the funniest teacher-comedians in the nation all on one stage. Their hilarious skits have amassed hundreds of millions of views on the internet, and they're all joining comic forces for a night of laughter you do not want to miss. The Bored Teachers: We Can't Make This Stuff Up! Comedy Tour makes a stop at the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall on Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM. The show is part of the Cincinnati Arts Association's 2023-24 Season.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10:00 AM at Click Here, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. For groups of ten or more, call (513) 977-4157. Applicable services fees may apply. Special VIP tickets are available for purchase and include a souvenir Bored Teachers Comedy Tour lanyard/badge and priority access (skip the line!) to a Meet-and-Greet available to all audience members, where you can take photos and get autographs with your favorite teacher-comedians.

With more than five million followers across social platforms (Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube), Bored Teachers has 20+ million views every month of their viral comedy videos. The tour includes the most hilarious and well-known teacher comedians in the business with millions of combined followers as well. This comedy powerhouse is making its way around the country with 120+ shows booked so far this year! Teachers everywhere need a night of laughter, and the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour is the perfect fix. For a complete listing of all tour stops, visit the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour page.


