BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Adds Matinee Performance at the Aronoff Center

A new morning matinee performance of Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show has been added on Wednesday, September 20 at 11:00 AM. Tickets to the added performance go on sale Tuesday, July 11 at 10:00 AM at Click Here, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. Tickets for the three previously announced evening performances from September 19-21 are currently on sale.

VIP Packages are also available. At the end of each performance, VIP Package ticket holders will have access to an exclusive meet-and-greet session with Bluey costume characters. The VIP Package includes an exclusive Bluey VIP lanyard, exclusive Bluey VIP gift, and an exclusive photo opportunity per group. All VIP attendees must have their own VIP ticket. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! It's time to meet the much-loved Heeler family. The Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series, which airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+, will be “taking the show on the road” and making a stop at Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall for four shows only – Tuesday-Thursday, September 19-21 (see full schedule below). The show is part of the Cincinnati Arts Associations 2023-24 Season.

Fans of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli as they've never seen them before, as the Heelers embark on their very first live theater show in the U.S. featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets. Based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show also contains new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

“After seeing the amazing reaction, the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. “We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America.”

Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co. The stage show enjoyed much success in the home market of Australia, where it premiered in Bluey's hometown Brisbane and went on to perform 447 times across 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House.

Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show – Performance Schedule

Tuesday, September 19 @ 6:30 PM

Wednesday September 20 @ 11:00 AM & 6:30 PM

Thursday, September 21 @ 6:30 PM

About Bluey

The series follows Bluey, a six-year-old Blue Heeler dog who loves to play and turn everyday family life into extraordinary adventures that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family, friends, and community into her world of fun.

Bluey has won the hearts of kids and parents around the world since it first launched in Australia in October 2018, and has quickly become a global hit. In Australia, Bluey is the number one kids show on broadcast television and is the most-watched series ever on ABC iview. In June 2019, BBC Studios struck a global broadcast deal with Disney to premiere Bluey in all territories outside Australia, New Zealand, and Greater China; it now screens in over 60 countries. In the U.S. on Disney Junior since March 2021, the show has been the #1 most watched TV series with kids 2-6. In the UK, Bluey was the most watched show on CBeebies in January 2022 and is also available on Disney+.

Bluey has also won multiple awards, such as the International Emmy Kids Award in the prestigious Preschool Category in 2020, and has picked up the AACTA Award for Best Children's Program for three years running (2019-21). Bluey recently won four Kidscreen Awards in February 2021.

Bluey is produced by multi-Emmy award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC Kids Australia, co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios, and distributed internationally by BBC Studios outside of Australia.

Notable accolades include the 2019 Venues Now #1 Top Stop of the Decade Award for tickets sold (5,000 seats or less); 2019 Billboard #2 Highest Grossing Venue Worldwide (5,000 seats or less); and 2019 Pollstar #3 Worldwide Ticket Sales (5,000 seats or less)

