BLINK Opportunities At The Aronoff Center And Music Hall

The Aronoff Center and Music Hall will be open to the public during Cincinnati's much-anticipated BLINK - one of the largest light, art, and projection mapping events in the nation - Thursday, October 10 to Sunday, October 13 from 7:00 PM-11:00 PM each night. Restrooms will be available, and guests may purchase drinks and light snacks at the venues' bars. In addition, BLINK-inspired art installations/exhibitions may be experienced at both buildings.

Entry to the Aronoff Center and Music Hall is FREE and all are welcome. New safety screening procedures will be in effect at both venues. CLICK HERE for more information about these procedures.

BLINK-RELATED INSTALLATIONS / EXHIBITIONS

ARONOFF CENTER - Weston Art Gallery

Emanate - This group exhibition features light-based works that include phosphorescent painting, neon sculpture, illuminated photography, video, and projection. Participating artists include Tom Bacher, Hank Hildebrandt and Erin Taylor, Diana Duncan Holmes and the late Timothy Riordan, C. Jacqueline Wood, Alice Pixley Young (all Cincinnati, OH); Christian Schmit (Lakeside Park, KY); Connie Sullivan (Ft. Wright, KY); Nate Ricciuto and Lindsay Deifik, Liz Roberts, Suzanne Silver, Todd Slaughter (all Columbus, OH, except Deifik who is in Philadelphia, PA); Anthony Luensman (Tucson, AZ); and Sarah Knobel (Potsdam, NY).

ARONOFF CENTER - north and south plaza punch windows

Cultivars (The Dead Don't Die) - This exterior installation by Cincinnati artist C. Jacqueline Wood features a total of 27 large-scale illuminated representations of slide transparencies of Amaryllis flowers originally cultivated by the artist's grandmother and photographed by her grandfather. Cultivars explores the roles of analogue media in the digital age, by resurrecting images taken long ago and re-contextualizing their meaning for today. The collected images represent not only the ephemeral life of these hybrid plants, but also the creative lineage of past generations.

ARONOFF CENTER - Fifth Third Bank Theater

Modern Hybrids x 8 - This video work by C. Jacqueline Wood originates from the original 18 images used to create Cultivars (The Dead Don't Die) featured on the north and south plazas of the Aronoff Center. Projected on the east-facing windows of the Fifth Third Bank Theater entrance, the work utilizes the concept of hybrid cultivation to create variations on a short loop. These visual hybrids are created through digital editing featuring dissolves and compositing that reimagine the original botanical technique as a digital strategy.

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Los Angeles-based artist Chris Kallmyer will present the following two art installations at Cincinnati Music Hall.

MUSIC HALL - Springer Auditorium

All Possible Music - This new film contains within it all music that could ever happen ever. Kallmyer takes an expansive definition of music, including formal performances, imagined sonic situations, and reconfigured concerts described in handwritten scores that move across the screen and depict a world that is largely of speculative music: a blissful symphony for an audience of careful listeners, bangin' dance music in a cabin set deep in the woods, a solo contrabass alone on a mountaintop, or avant-garde drum machines that heal the earth and its people.

MUSIC HALL - Lindner Grand Foyer

Crickets - One thousand beautifully-lit live crickets will be amplified throughout this expansive space. The Crickets create a sound that points to memory, the passage of time, and the poetics of place.

BLINK

This free four-day arts event takes place in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, spanning more than thirty city blocks and crossing the historic John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge over the Ohio River. BLINK will turn the region into an outdoor art museum with large-scale projection mapping installations, murals, and immersive art.

For more information about BLINK 2019, visit blinkcincinnati.com





